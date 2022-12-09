British court convicts American Anne Sacoolas over car crash that killed British teenager Harry Dunn





Harry Dunn, an Englishman who was killed in a car crash involving American Anne Sacoolas in August 2019, is seen in a file photo provided by BikerPics Ltd. BikerPics Ltd/handout

LONDON – An American woman who left the UK after killing a teenager in a road accident was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence on Thursday, despite refusing to travel to Britain for the hearing. Anne Sacoolas, 45, has been convicted of an accident in August 2019 in which Harry Dunn, 19, was killed when his motorbike collided with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in the United States. east of England used by US forces. Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time. Sacoolas and her husband, an American intelligence officer, returned to the United States a few days after the accident. The US government invoked diplomatic immunity on his behalf, causing an uproar in Britain and causing tension between the governments in London and Washington. Sacoolas admitted causing the death by reckless driving, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said Sacoolas’ actions were “not far from deliberately dangerous driving”, but she reduced the sentence due to Sacoolas’ guilty plea and previous good character. The suspended sentence means Sacoolas faces jail time if she commits another offense within a year – although the judge acknowledged the sentence could not be served if she remained in the United States.

Harry Dunn’s parents react to guilty plea and hope to move forward 07:27

The conviction follows a three-year campaign by Dunn’s family, who have met with politicians on both sides of the Atlantic as part of a campaign to bring Sacoolas to face British justice. US authorities refused to extradite him. Sacoolas pleaded guilty in October, but the US administration advised him not to come to Britain to be sentenced. She attended the hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court via video link. Attorney Ben Cooper said Sacoolas did not seek the diplomatic immunity claimed on his behalf by the US government. He read a statement from Sacoolas in which she said she was “deeply sorry for the pain I have caused”. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of Harry,” the statement read. The judge said the “calm and dignified persistence” of Dunn’s parents led Sacoolas to admit his guilt and appear in court. Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said in a victim impact statement that her son’s death “haunts me every minute of every day and I don’t know how I’m ever going to get over it.” “As a family, we are determined that his death was not in vain and we are involved in a number of projects to try to find a positive side to this tragedy and to help others,” a- she declared. “It will be Harry’s legacy.”

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/harry-dunn-uk-anne-sacoolas-suspended-prison-sentence/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos