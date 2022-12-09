Brittney Griner situation explained: WNBA All-Star released from Russian custody after prisoner swap





After a 10-month detention in Russia and a nine-year prison sentence for drug trafficking, eight-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been allowed to return to the United States. The Joe Biden administration brokered a one-for-one prisoner swap involving convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

The exchange took place on December 8 in the United Arab Emirates after President Biden gave his final approval for the exchange. According to CBS News, the United States and Russia agreed to the swap on Dec. 1. The White House has confirmed Griner’s safety. and posted a video of President Biden talking to Griner on the phone. Biden said he was “glad to say Brittney is in good spirits.”

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby did not comment on Griner’s health to respect her privacy, but the plan was to airlift her to a medical facility in San Antonio to receive a medical evaluation, as CNBC reported. His wife, Cherelle Griner, was to meet her there.

Here’s a full timeline of Griner’s situation:

February 17: Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow when the Russian Federal Customs Service discovered vaping cartridges containing concentrated marijuana hash oil in her luggage.

February 24: Russia launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine, prompting the United States and other countries to impose tough sanctions on Russia. Griner’s detention occurred during a time of high tension, making negotiations more difficult.

March 5: The State Department urged US citizens to leave Russia immediately to avoid “potential for harassment” in an updated advisory.

March 17: A Moscow court extended Griner’s pretrial detention until May 19 and denied his request for house arrest, according to Insider. Griner, who is 6ft 9in tall, had complained that the beds in the prison cell were too small for her, according to the TASS report. She shared the cell with two other English-speaking inmates, and both reportedly had no previous convictions and were being held for “drug-related items”, according to NBC.

March 18: Ekaterina Kalugina, a representative of Moscow’s Public Supervisory Commission which monitors the treatment of prisoners, said the US consul had yet to visit Griner. Kalugina says it’s good that the Russian authorities have said they will “create all the conditions” for a visit to take place.

March 22: Griner meets with US officials for the first time since his pretrial detention.

May 13: Griner made a brief appearance in Russian court and learned that his pretrial detention had been extended until June 18. Alexander Boykov, Griner’s lawyer, told the AP that the relatively short length of the extension means his client will soon have a trial. The attorney added that Griner had “no complaints about the conditions of confinement,” but it was unclear whether the bed size issue had been resolved.

April 27: U.S. Navy veteran Trevor Reed is released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange, seen as a positive sign for Griner’s potential release.

May 2: The WNBA announces it will honor Griner by installing a decal with his initials and jersey number No. 42 on all league courts.

May 3: The US government declares Griner “wrongfully detained” and has reportedly requested the assistance of former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, who has several years of experience as an international hostage negotiator.

May 17: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that he and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert were working “side by side” to secure Griner’s release. The process led Silver to communicate with “all levels” of government.

May 25: Cherelle Griner opened up about the situation in a ‘Good Morning America’ interview – her first TV interview since Brittney Griner was detained. Cherelle said the two had not communicated verbally in more than 100 days, with his wife’s phone confiscated shortly after he entered police custody.

June 2: A report reveals that Griner has received hundreds of emails and letters from WNBA players. Russian officials reviewed emails and letters sent to Griner before she read them, and Griner had to respond either in writing on paper or by dictation.

June 14: Griner’s pretrial detention is extended for the third time. She was then to remain in detention until at least July 2.

June 26: Griner attends a preliminary hearing and his detention is extended for six months, his fourth extension. The start of her criminal trial was set for July 1 and she was ordered to remain in detention for the duration of the trial.

July 1: More than 130 days after his arrest, Griner officially begins his criminal trial. According to TASS, Griner said in court that she understood the charges but declined to comment immediately. The prosecution questioned two witnesses on the first day, an airport customs officer and an unidentified witness, with only the former speaking in open court, according to Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.

July 7: Griner pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges. Despite her plea, she insisted she had “no intention” of breaking the law.

July 10: The WNBA honors Griner at the 2022 All-Star Game.

July 14: Griner was scheduled to testify on the third day of her trial, but she did not. Instead, she had the support of two character witnesses. One of them was Griner UMMC Yekaterinburg’s Russian team manager Maxim Rybakov, and the other was teammate Evgeniia Beliakova. Rybakov told reporters it was the first time he had seen Griner since February. He said she seemed to look and feel good.

July 17: CNN reported that the United States had offered to trade Bout as part of a potential deal with Russia to free Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said publicly that the US government has put a “substantial proposal on the table”, but did not confirm the reports about Bout.

July 27: During Griner’s first day of testimony at her trial, she recounted the day of her arrest and said the interpreter had not provided a full translation, explaining that she had to use an app translator on his phone to communicate with a customs officer. Griner also said she was also not given an explanation of her rights or had access to lawyers while being instructed to sign documents.

August 2: Griner’s attorneys argued that the state-appointed forensic expert who examined the cartridges found in his luggage made technical and procedural errors. CBS News reported that the defense team called another forensic expert, Dmitry Gladyshev, to testify on the stand.

August 4: Griner is sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 1,000,000 Russian rubles, or just over $16,000.

August 13: For the first time since Griner’s arrest, Russian officials confirmed that they were conducting negotiations with the US government regarding a possible prisoner exchange involving Bout that could bring Griner home. Alexander Dachiev, head of the North America department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Russia preferred “silent diplomacy”.

August 15: Griner’s defense team appeals. They argued that his punishment was “excessive”.

September 16: Biden met with Cherelle Griner, as well as Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas. He also met Whelan’s sister. Whelan, described as a corporate security director, has been serving a 16-year prison sentence since 2020 on espionage charges.

October 6: CBS Mornings released an interview with Cherelle Griner, who described the situation with his wife as “terrifying.”

October 16: Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov tells Rossiya-1 – a Russian state-owned TV channel – that reaching a Griner deal is currently not a priority.

October 25: Griner’s appeal against his prison sentence is dismissed.

November 9: Griner is transferred to a Russian penal colony without anyone knowing exactly where she is.

November 17: Lawyers confirm that Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia.

December 1: The United States and Russia agree to a one-for-one prisoner exchange.

December 8: Griner is released in exchange for Bout. The deal did not include Whelan. According to CNN, the Biden administration “repeatedly made offers to get Whelan under this deal — even after Russia made it clear that only Griner was acceptable.” Biden has said his administration will “never give up” on his release.

