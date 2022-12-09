UK weather: winter payout from arctic blast | british news





Some people on low incomes will receive 25 cold weather benefits due to freeze conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of an arctic blast hitting the UK, which could bring temperatures as low as -10C overnight through the weekend.

Drivers may face hazardous road conditions that may make train travel longer than usual.

Winter assistance payments were made to eligible households for which the average temperature was expected to be at or below 0 degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days.

More than 3 million households currently can’t afford to heat their homes in cold weather, putting their health at risk, according to a new study.

Image: Rosslyn Chapel in Edinburgh

The UK’s Health and Security Agency has issued a level 3 cold wave alert and says vulnerable people should heat their homes to at least 18C, wear extra clothing and eat hot food to protect themselves.

But about 710,000 households cannot afford to follow this advice because they cannot pay for warm clothing, heat and food, and another 2.5 million households are low-income.

The study was conducted by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and chief economist Rachelle Earwaker said:

Image: Weather warning for Friday. Photo: Met Office Image: Saturday weather warning. Photo: Met Office Image: Sunday weather warning. Photo: Met Office

“People are being forced to bet on their well-being without enough heat, clothing or hot food, whether they can afford more debt versus their financial health.”

As a result of a survey of 4,251 people in the bottom 40% of income, it was found that about 4.3 million people reduced their heating costs.

It also found that many households already owed more than £1,600 on average. And temperatures are likely to remain low for some time.

Read more: Families face stark choices after a year-long cost-of-living crisis.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

5:08 ‘I had to turn off the gas’

‘Arctic maritime air masses’: snow and ice forecast

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its weather warning through Saturday and also issued a warning for northern Scotland on Sunday.

Much of the west and north of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be covered in snow and ice on Friday and Saturday and a weather warning will be in effect.

At least 5cm of snow was confirmed in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Altnaharra in the Highlands on Friday morning, with 3cm in Dyce near Aberdeen.

In parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, schools were closed due to freezing conditions, while snow fell in Edinburgh.

Image: Cobairdy near Huntly in Aberdeenshire

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington warned that “the snow hazard is increasing as the week progresses.”

“As Arctic offshore air masses settle across the UK, widespread overnight frosts, severe in some areas and daytime temperatures will drop to just a few degrees below zero,” he said.

“However, cooler air from the arctic will also bring sunnier conditions. Especially far from the coast and where the wind is light, dry and sunny weather will appear, making it pleasant in the sun. There is also the possibility of some freezing fog. There is.”

Mountaineering Scotland’s senior mountain safety adviser, Ross Cadie, has warned Scots not to risk walking difficulties.

“When winter comes to the Scottish mountains, we must do our homework before heading out,” he said.

“If you plan and prepare from a trusted source and match your adventure to your skill and condition level, you can safely return home.”

Check the 5-day weather forecast for your area here.

Image: Tynemouth Pier

Beware of slippery roads and paved roads

Roads, paved roads and bike paths can all be slippery, the Met Office said.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis added:

“A driver with an old battery in a car can drive the car for 20 minutes before cold weather sets in to allow the battery to cope with sub-zero temperatures.

“It’s also worth having your phone fully charged and carrying a blanket to keep warm in case it breaks.”

Image: About 2,000 Sheffield homes were without gas for five days.

No gas for heating or cooking for 5 days

Meanwhile, in the Sheffield region of Stannington, about 1,080 homes were left without gas after a water main ruptured Friday night, sending hundreds of thousands of liters of water into the gas network.

At a press conference Thursday morning, 400 customers announced that they had their gas restored overnight, and people at Malin Bridge are still waiting for water to be removed from the system until gas is reconnected.

Cadent, the company that runs the gas network, said 150 people are working day and night to fix the problem and has begun reconnecting some homes with gas. Yorkshire Water said it was not yet clear who was at fault.

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily whenever you get a podcast.

Sheffield City Council has declared a major incident to allow staff to be redeployed to the area.

When asked about the coming cold wave, leader Terry Fox said, “We’re very concerned. But what we’ve seen, to be brutally honest, is a real deep sense of community where people help each other.”

Sheffield Hallam’s Labor MP, Olivia Blake, has asked Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt for emergency funding for the city council and raised the matter in the Commons on Wednesday, but said she had yet to hear back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/millions-cant-afford-to-follow-advice-on-keeping-warm-as-temperatures-plummet-experts-warn-12763765 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos