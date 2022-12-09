Why does Strep A increase? Number of cases in the area as infections increase by 30%





Sign up for free health checkup emails to receive weekly health analysis. Get Free Health Checkup Email

After infections with Strep A bacteria increased, parents were warned to watch out for symptoms.

At least 15 children have died from invasive forms of the bacteria in recent weeks, and cases of scarlet fever caused by streptococcal A infections have skyrocketed.

There were more cases than usual throughout the year, raising concerns. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), released on Thursday 8 December, shows that case growth has accelerated over the past two weeks.

Infections have been found nationwide, with high concentrations of streptococci in the southeast and northeast and northwest of England.

Experts at UKHSA said they were investigating whether the increase in cases was due to lack of immunity due to the Covid lockdown.

Pharmacists have been complaining online about having trouble accessing antibiotics, including liquid versions of penicillin often given to children.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay insisted on Wednesday that an investigation within the Department of Health did not uncover problems with the supply of medicines.

But the National Pharmacy Association has pointed out problems with the liquid penicillin supply chain, and the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said pharmacists across the country are struggling to procure everything they need.

School Secretary Nick Gibb told GB News on Tuesday that children in schools affected by Strep A infections can be given prophylactic antibiotics.

Mr Gibb said: Lord Markham told the House of Lords yesterday that the UK Health and Security Service is monitoring entry and considering this kind of issue in schools where there is an infection.

This is an ongoing situation and UKHSA is very closely involved with the school and will provide further advice at a later date.

However, it may be an option for certain schools with infections.

Health officials stressed that the infection is not common despite the rise in cases. UKHSA data show there have been 3.2 cases of invasive group streptococcal A infection (iGAS), the most severe form of infection associated with Strep A, per 100,000 children aged 1-4 years since September in the UK.

There were 659 iGAS cases between September 12th and December 4th, with a 30% spike in cases in the last two weeks of the 12-week period.

Looking at death tolls in the UK, the last peak of streptococcal A infections was in 2017/18, when four children under the age of 10 died during a similar period.

Public Health Scotland said it had recorded a total of 13 cases of iGAS involving children under the age of 10 between the beginning of October and 1 December. Welsh authorities said cases were rare.

Dr Colin Brown, Deputy Director of the UKHSA, said: “Scarlet fever and strep throat are common pediatric conditions that are easily treatable with antibiotics. Visit NHS.uk, call 111 online or contact your GP Surgery if your child has these infections. so that it can be evaluated for treatment.

Very rarely, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illness, such as: [iGAS]. I know this is a concern for parents, but I want to emphasize that while cases in children are on the rise, this is still very rare.

There were 6,601 cases of scarlet fever between September 12 and December 4, a 42% increase in the last two weeks of the 12-week period.

There were 861 cases of scarlet fever in the last week of November alone.

Health authorities are urging parents to call NHS 111 or their GP if their child gets worse, eats or eats much less than normal, uses a dry diaper for more than 12 hours, or shows other signs of dehydration.

You should also seek help if your baby is younger than 3 months and has a temperature of 38C or older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39C or higher.

A very tired or irritable child is also a red flag.

The government has tried to alleviate concerns about the infection, but has told parents to pay attention to checking their children for symptoms.

No 10 said the NHS was ready and the government was unaware of the current shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin used to treat bacterial infections.

When asked about the recent increase in cases, an official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said:

Bacteria as we know them cause minor infections that are easily treated with antibiotics, and rarely can enter the bloodstream and cause serious illness.

Although still uncommon, important parents are on the lookout for symptoms.

However, the NHS is well prepared to deal with situations like this in cooperation with the UK Health Security Agency.

He said concerned parents should contact the NHS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/strep-a-cases-uk-cases-signs-b2241144.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos