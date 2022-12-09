What are the climate implications of Britain’s new coal mines?





Proposed mine site in Whitehaven, UK

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The UK is set to build its first new deep coal mine in 30 years after the government approved plans for the project in Cumbria, despite widespread opposition on environmental grounds.

According to developer West Cumbria Mining, Whitehaven’s Woodhouse Colliery will produce around 2.8 million tonnes of coking coal a year for use in the steel industry in the UK and beyond.

However, the project faced fierce opposition from scientists and environmentalists, who argued that the UK should invest in green steel technology rather than support new fossil fuel schemes.

Why did the government approve the mine?

Supporters have been under pressure from local Conservative MPs to allow the mine for years, claiming it would bring about 500 much-needed jobs to the region. But the UK has not made a decision while leading the global climate talks, a role it officially ended last month.

After months of delay, Secretary of State Michael Gove finally granted approval for the mine on December 7, describing the project as having an overall neutral impact on climate change. This is despite analysis suggesting that the plan would emit about 400,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases per year.

Can mines really go to net zero emissions?

West Cumbria Mining said the mine seeks net zero in operations, which it will achieve by minimizing emissions from coal production and purchasing carbon offsets. But Lord Deben, the head of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), told the BBC that coal only accounts for a fraction of the total emissions from being lifted from the ground. They don’t count coal burning, he said. We have no way of guaranteeing that it is net zero.” CCC is the government’s independent climate advisor.

Does Britain need more coking coal?

The UK produces around 7.4 million tonnes of steel annually using coking coal, primarily from two companies, British Steel and Tata. British Steel said it would not use coal from the Cumbria project because the sulfur content was too high, and Tata said it could use some coal from the mine, but ultimately plans to switch to more environmentally friendly production methods over the next decade.

In fact, it is estimated that only 10-20% of the coal extracted from Woodhouse Colliery will be used for steelmaking in the UK.

The rest will be exported and probably not exported to other countries in Europe. On the continent, steelmakers are increasingly investing in non-fossil methods of making steel, such as using hydrogen or electric furnaces. In Sweden, for example, Hybrit is manufacturing steel made using green hydrogen produced using renewable electricity.

Do mines have a significant impact on emissions?

The government claims the proposed development will have a largely neutral impact on global emissions of greenhouse gases from coal used to make steel. In fact, CCC says the mine will increase UK CO2 emissions by 400,000 tonnes per year, accounting for emissions from burning the extracted coal, and 220 million tonnes of CO2 will be emitted during the mining process. 25 years of life.

This is a drop in the ocean compared to the overall emissions from the steel industry, which accounts for about 8% of global emissions.

But even if the mine’s own emissions are minuscule, many climate experts fear that by approving it, the UK government has damaged international confidence as a climate leader.

Britain, which hosted COP26 in Glasgow last year, urged countries to put coal into history and lobbied for countries to commit to phase-out plans on fossil fuels. Approving new coal mines on the mainland would be seen as hypocrisy and could embolden other countries to extend the life of their own coal industries, researchers say.

Developing countries like India would view the decision as extremely hypocritical, and the move would harm Britain’s history of pushing coal out of its power system, Oxford University’s Sugandha Srivastav said in a statement.

University College London’s Paul Elkins said the approval would tarnish Britain’s reputation as a global leader on climate action and demonstrate the hypocrisy of telling other countries to dump coal but not themselves. He said he could face fair charges.

Can you stop mining?

Despite obtaining planning approval from the government, some climate experts doubt the mine can operate.

New Scientist understands that there will almost certainly be a legal challenge to this week’s decision, with NGOs and legal groups like ClientEarth actively examining the decision on potential grounds for appeal.

A general election could also ruin the mine’s prospects. Both the Liberal Democrats and Labor parties oppose its development, and Labour’s shadow climate and net-zero secretary, Ed Miliband, said the decision shows the government is abandoning all avenues of climate leadership. A Labor victory in the next general election could stop the mines before work even begins.

