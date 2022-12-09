The cost-of-living crisis and Brexit are making the UK less attractive to international talent, study finds.





The UK is seen as a less favored destination for international professionals as it has fallen to 28th in the Well Known Talent rankings as a result of the economic downturn.

According to the Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Center, a seven-place drop to 28 means the UK is less likely to appeal to the foreign talent pool for local market hiring needs.

According to a survey of more than 5,000 executives in 63 countries for IMD’s annual World Talent Ranking, the top spots for talent are currently Switzerland, Sweden, Iceland, Norway and Denmark.

According to the CIPD report, half of companies have responded to talent shortages by improving their skills.

Research shows that the skills gap is HR’s biggest hiring problem.

The future of talent is distributed, but how can we get there?

Reasons for these changes range from negative views of the country’s domestic policies, including the aftermath of Brexit and recent political turmoil, to concerns about quality of life and the state of the education system, the study noted.

Jonathan Beech, Managing Director of Migrate UK, considers these recent changes: “The risk of employers sourcing essential skills to operate due to skills shortages or failing because they are not competitive and innovative is very high. With 1.2 million vacancies, employers are already struggling.”

The study also revealed serious concerns about quality of life in the UK, which ranks 35th out of 63 countries. This, combined with a higher cost of living in just nine countries, has contributed to the country’s unattractiveness in the international labor market.

Another reason for the UK’s decline in the global talent rankings was concerns over declining levels of education, with UK primary and secondary education ranking 28th out of 63 countries surveyed, behind countries including Luxembourg and the Czech Republic.

University education occupied a similar position at 29th, while business schools ranked 39th, leaving the UK behind Jordan and Thailand.

Professor Arturo Bris, Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center, said: “This is a worrying situation for the UK with no quick fix given its low prestige education system compared to Southeast Asia.”

“We know that the international business community values ​​stability and certainty. Until the UK can deal with the prevailing political and market turmoil in recent years and take steps to improve the domestic situation, it will not be able to attract or retain the talent it needs to resume growth and drive innovation. “he said.

A previous People Management report found that only 3.5% of UK businesses have sponsor licenses, and Mark Templeton, Director and Immigration Officer at Anderson Strathern, said the new “regulation heavy” system put in place after Brexit was deemed “more onerous”. .

“This is understandable, but UK employers may want to be more strategic about this, have sponsor licenses prior to their recruiting drive, and know how to use them before the conversation with a potential recruit begins,” he added. .

In addition to visa sponsorship, organizations should also consider the possibility of using freelancers, remote workforces and outsourced work, said Martin Drake, founder and chief talent excavator at recruitment firm Higher People. ‘Does someone have to be based in the UK to deliver this?’ he has to ask himself. If not, why not consider fishing in a global talent pool rather than simply a localized or domestic talent pool?”

