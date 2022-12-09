Who is Paul Whelan? Brittney Griner’s freedom draws attention to US Navy veteran still being held in Russia





More than three years before WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested at an airport outside Moscow for traveling with cannabis oil in her bag, another retired American Corps veteran of the United States Marines, Paul Whelan, was arrested in the Russian capital.

At the time, Whelan’s brother said he was traveling to Russia to attend the wedding of a Navy colleague. He was arrested in December 2018, on espionage charges the United States said were bogus, and sentenced to 16 years in prison after his conviction two summers later. Prior to sentencing, Whelan was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for a hernia, his brother said.

Whelan, now 52, ​​is a US national who also holds citizenship in Canada, where he was born, the UK and Ireland. He was accused by Russian prosecutors of working for US intelligence, and they claimed in a Moscow court that he was caught ‘in the act’ of receiving a USB drive containing classified information during his trip abroad. After maintaining his innocence throughout the court proceedings and arguing that he had been framed, Whelan and his defense team refused to appeal the conviction, saying they hoped his freedom would be secured through an exchange of prisoners between the United States and Russia.

It’s been nearly four years since Whelan was originally imprisoned, and he’s since been moved to several detention centers across Russia, including the infamous Soviet-era Lefortovo prison and a remote penal colony where he’s serving. currently his sentence. Despite hopes by Whelan and his lawyers for a prisoner exchange to secure his release, no such deal was reached.

US citizen Paul Whelan attends a sentencing hearing at Moscow City Court, accused of spying against Russia, in June 2020. Photo by Anton NovoderezhkinTASS via Getty Images

On Thursday, Griner returned home after federal officials successfully brokered a prisoner exchange for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout. In April, Trevor Reed, also a Marine Corps veteran, was released from Russian custody in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian pilot and drug trafficker previously detained in the United States.

“We haven’t forgotten about Paul Whelan,” President Joe Biden said in remarks on Griner’s release Thursday, adding that U.S. officials “will never give up” on efforts to secure his release.

David Whelan, Paul Whelan’s brother, praised the Biden administration for reaching a deal with Russia to bring Griner home in a statement after his release. However, he called his brother’s continued detention a “catastrophe” and urged the federal government to take more decisive action to secure his freedom.

“On some level, our family has prepared for this likelihood. And I think that as the use of wrongful detentions and hostage diplomacy continues around the world, it’s clear that the U.S. government needs to be more assertive,” David wrote. “If bad actors like Russia are going to grab innocent Americans, the United States needs a faster, more direct response, and to be prepared in advance.”

He noted that while he knew all along that the latest prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia might not include Paul Whelan, “our family is still devastated,” and added, “I can’t not even imagine how Paul will feel when he learns.”

Paul Whelan reportedly told CNN on Thursday that he was happy to hear of Griner’s release, but was “very disappointed that nothing was done to secure my release, especially as the fourth anniversary of my arrest is approaching”.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/who-is-paul-whelan-brittney-griner-release-american-prisoner-russia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos