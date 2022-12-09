How will the UK border guards strike this December affect you?





Strikes involving the airline industry are never pleasant for those affected. They tend to have far-reaching effects on travelers’ journeys and cost airlines and other operators millions of dollars in compensation for disruptions they cause. And, of course, employees often go on strike at particularly busy times of the year because they want to publicize their absence. On Wednesday Britain’s border guards announced a strike over the upcoming holiday period. This will affect six airports in the UK, including London Heathrow (LHR) and Gatwick (LGW).

Simple Video of the Day From Summer to Christmas Chaos

Other airports on the list provided by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union are Birmingham (BHX), Glasgow (GLA), Cardiff (CWL) and Manchester (MAN). According to data from Cirium, a total of 10,072 people will arrive at the airport between December 23 and 31, equivalent to more than 2 million seats.

Heathrow is by far the busiest, welcoming more than half of passengers with 1,040,420 seats to 4,724 arrivals. Gatwick comes second with 475,483 seats and 2,476 arrivals, while Cardiff has 7,424 seats at 55 arrivals.

Photo: Getty Images

lucky 27

On the other hand, industrial action does not proceed throughout the entire period. The dates affected by the strike are from 23 December to Boxing Day and from 28 December to New Year’s Eve. That means if you’re lucky, you can get through the non-strike window if you fly on December 27th. Needless to say, it will still affect thousands of passengers who will stand in long lines at immigration.

Manchester Airport has said it expects to have to cancel some flights to manage limited capacity at border checkpoints. There are no other official statements about the potential cancellation yet. This document may be updated with additional information.

Army personnel may be called up at the expense of their leave.

According to The Guardian, the government is training soldiers to check their passports to mitigate the impact of strikes. But PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said he had sent a letter to the military chief asking for protection for the striking workers.

The strike announcement comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would curb the strike rights of unions he considered “unreasonable”. This could entail removing the right to strike for NHS staff and others working on “critical infrastructure”.

Are you planning to fly internationally to the UK over the holidays or travel by train? How are you preparing for the potential disruption? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment below.

Source: The Guardian, Cirium

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/uk-border-force-strike-impact/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos