China and the United States are locked in a cold war. We have to earn it. This is how we go





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

SCHEDULING ALERT: Watch House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discuss this and more on the story with Martha MacCallum at 3 p.m. ET.

The greatest threat to the United States is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). America has spent decades pursuing policies that have welcomed China into the international system. But since then, instead of embracing freedom or becoming a responsible actor, Beijing has flouted international norms while exporting totalitarianism, aggression and ideological control.

To win the New Cold War, we must respond to Chinese aggression with tough policies to strengthen our economy, rebuild our supply chains, uphold human rights, fight military aggression, and end theft. personal information, intellectual property and intellectual property of Americans. works.

We must recognize that China’s “peaceful rise” was pure fiction and finally confront the CCP with the urgency the threat demands. To do this, House Republicans will establish a select committee on China within the new Congress.

CHINA IS PUTTING THE WORLD IN DANGER MORE THAN EVER

Here’s the good news: when the threat is dire, Americans have a proud history of coming together. There is a bipartisan consensus that the era of reliance on Communist China is over.

Two years ago, House Republicans proposed creating a bipartisan China task force. Unfortunately, the Democrats declined to participate, but the task force released a detailed plan based on bipartisan proposals on how to confront the CCP. The creation of the China Select Committee will build on the work originally planned by this China Task Force, and it will do so in a bipartisan manner.

The first step is to restore our supply chains and end critical economic dependencies on China. In 2021, the United States imported a quarter of its antibiotics from China. India, a major producer of generic drugs, depends on China for 80% of the underlying active pharmaceutical ingredients, demonstrating that even ostensibly friendly sources of lifesaving drugs often ultimately trace back to China.

Meanwhile, in 2019, around 90% of the world’s rare earth metals, alloys and permanent magnets were produced in China. The select committee will expose our dangerous reliance on China and advance policies to create secure sources for critical supply chains, either in the United States or in partnership with like-minded allies.

To win the New Cold War, we must respond to Chinese aggression with tough policies to strengthen our economy, rebuild our supply chains, uphold human rights, fight military aggression, and end theft. personal information, intellectual property and intellectual property of Americans. works.

He will also work to prevent trillions of US dollars and millions of American retirees from funding communist genocide and military modernization by developing policies prohibiting state and local pension funds, the same entities evangelizing for environmental investments, governance (ESG), to invest in China. Our goal will be to promote overwhelming economic superiority. When we have a strong economy, we are more secure.

PROTESTS IN CHINA ARE MUCH MORE THAN COVID LOCKDOWNS

Confronting China also means deterring aggression on the world stage, both military and economic. Taiwan and other allies increasingly find themselves in the crosshairs of the CCP’s military aggression. Meanwhile, the CCP is pushing forward its Belt and Road Initiative to trap other countries in its debt trap diplomacy that only benefits the CCP. Additionally, the CCP engages in unfair trade practices and actively seeks to steal the intellectual property of the United States and others.

We cannot afford to misinterpret the CCP’s intentions. The Select Committee will urgently advocate to assist Taiwan in its self-defense and to build relationships with our other Indo-Pacific allies.

As China uses its growing economy to modernize its military, we must also develop new weapons and stockpiles to project our power, preserve our global influence, and protect our forces, including in space and cyberspace.

Additionally, we will examine how the United States and freedom-loving countries can work together to provide viable alternatives to the Belt and Road Initiative. The time-tested formula for victory while deterring war, as President Reagan proved, is peace through strength.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE AVIS NEWSLETTER

Furthermore, winning the new Cold War with China requires defending our national institutions. The select committee will demonstrate how the CCP uses “united front work” and authoritarian tactics to cultivate foreign elites and silence critics of CCP atrocities, as well as shed light on meddling and influence campaigns of the ongoing CCP in a way that the American public can easily understand.

The select committee will outline how the CCP uses lobbying at the local, state, and federal levels to advance CCP dogma against our interests and provide recommendations to fix our weak lobbying laws.

Finally, the Select Committee will investigate the CCP’s attempts to infiltrate our academic institutions and the rise and proliferation of Confucius Institutes in the United States as organs of the CCP, as well as how the CCP or entities affiliates buy land in the United States at the expense of our national and economic security.

We will also seek to shed light on the CCP’s security services operating in the United States, particularly how the CCP attempts to intimidate and spy on Chinese and American citizens here in the United States. In doing all this, the Select Committee will be careful to distinguish between the Chinese people and the regime that oppresses them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the aftermath of the 20th Party Congress earlier this fall, General Secretary Xi Jinping is more emboldened than ever to pursue his aggressive agenda of plundering the US economy, destroying our international leadership and subverting our institutions.

At the same time, recent large-scale anti-regime protests reveal the fundamental insecurity of Xi’s authoritarian rule. Through the Select Committee on China, the House will stand with all those in China oppressed by the regime while advancing policies that both deter war this decade and chart the long-term path to victory in this new cold war.

Republican Mike Gallagher represents Wisconsin’s 8th District in the United States House of Representatives.

Republican Kevin McCarthy represents California in the United States House of Representatives where he is Minority Leader

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/america-locked-china-cold-war-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos