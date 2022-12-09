Britain is not learning the right lessons from lockdown.





This month, the UK Department of Health and Human Services released a technical report on the UK’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The report is a lengthy 11-chapter document outlining the UK’s response and pointing out suggestions for tackling future pandemics.

Although this report is described as independent, its authors are public health officials and a handful of academics. Given that the authors played a somewhat important role in enforcing the catastrophe of lockdown, this report is as independent as President Xi Jinping’s homework in China.

It is difficult to reconcile some report content with what has been written in the past. There is no mention, for example, of the UK not following the misuse of PCR testing or the example of other countries whose contact tracing systems were overwhelmed in a matter of days.

It also makes no apologies for mass testing programs without evidence, segregation of healthy people, and failure to identify true cases of infection.

Report content:

In the absence of mass routine asymptomatic testing, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic transmission is a challenge even for highly effective contact tracing systems.

It would have been better if the report had admitted that contact tracing was very difficult and would not have achieved the intended results, thus wasting $37 billion. This is what health officials in Lombardy, Italy, realized in early March 2020. The UK Parliament also pointed out that the contract tracking program had unimaginable costs.

Hospital-acquired infections are also ignored in the report. This is despite the fact that up to 40% of hospital cases are hospital-acquired infections. The distribution of these cases reflects the way the disease spreads to surrounding communities, suggesting that whatever protective measures hospitals are putting in place are ineffective.

As for the low risk to school children and teachers, the report describes it as a tension between missing education and stopping transmission.

Limited attendance in educational settings

This is a significant priority group and should be given significant warning about the health and wellness impacts of limiting attendance in educational settings. These include:

Reduced access to health care not related to COVID-19 exacerbates existing inequalities for both children and parents

However, school-age children had the lowest Covid risk, and we are now reaping the repercussions of this immunologic isolation with a whirlwind of influenza-like illness sweeping the country. Children’s social expenditures and their impact on schooling are just the details of the report.

The report makes several references to the actual cost of containment, such as:

There is no doubt that more severe non-COVID illness will occur during and after COVID-19 treatment due to delays in presentation, reductions in secondary prophylaxis (e.g., statins and antihypertensives), and deferral of elective and semi-selective treatment and screening. There is not. first 3 par. The combined effects of this are likely to lead to prolonged periods of non-COVID excess mortality and morbidity after the worst period of the pandemic is over.

However, the types of evidence cited in the report footnotes and bibliography are noteworthy. It relies primarily on models, i.e. opinions formulated by people with a long history misunderstanding or citing selective work.

Our request for excess cause of death has not been answered at this time. As noted in Chapter 10 of the report, if lockdowns resulted in these excess deaths, it suggests that the harm from lockdown restrictions outweighed the benefits. However, this lack of analysis undermines the reliability of claims for future restrictions.

There is no mention of the need for adequate planning to fill known gaps in the evidence. For example, suppose you need to know whether a mask or other physical intervention is effective in your community, and have a testing protocol designed to find out in a short period of time. In this case, prior ethical approval is obtained and the starter pistol is fired on or before WHO declares a pandemic.

There are many precedents for this kind of preparation. That’s what happened with the 2009 model influenza pre-pandemic vaccine. So there is no excuse here, just ignoring important gaps in the evidence and reluctance to address them. It is much easier with non-pharmacological interventions (NPIs) because there is no regulator to breathe down the neck.

Report content:

There are also gaps in the evidence base for NPI, which are expected to continue to evolve over the next few years.

However, there is still only one randomized trial evaluating mask wearing in the community. It’s still unclear whether NPI works and the reluctance to reduce uncertainty about whether it works.

As observed in the report:

Because many NPIs have been used together, it may not be possible to fully disentangle some of the individual NPI’s impact in this pandemic.

Observational studies of NPI have often been complicated by several potential confounding factors.

With so many interventions being tried at any one time, you never know what will work, especially if you rely on low-quality observational studies, as we’ve done to inform policy.

But none of this matters. Next time it will be more the same.

This article first appeared on Trust the Evidence Substack.

