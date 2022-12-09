Brittney Griner en route to American soil: She’s safe. She’s on a plane





President Joe Biden says WNBA star Brittney Griner is on his way home after a prisoner swap landed him released from custody in Russia.

She’s safe, she’s on a plane, Biden said Thursday at the White House. She is on her way home after months of unjust detention in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances. Brittany will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones.

Griner, 32, was traded one-on-one for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement. The president did not mention Bouts’ name in his remarks.

Biden spoke to Griner by phone Thursday morning from the Oval Office, along with his wife, Cherelle Griner.

Griner had been sentenced to nine years and transferred to a penal colony last month. Basketball star Phoenix Mercury, who played in Russia during the offseason, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in July after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage at an airport in Moscow in February.

Griners’ loved ones and extended basketball family were overjoyed when news of his release broke Thursday.

It’s been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in his luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now, four months later, she has returned home after the United States and Russia held a high-level prisoner swap on Thursday. The exchange did not include the return of another American, Paul Whelan, imprisoned for almost four years.

Today my family is whole, but as you all know there are so many other families that aren’t whole, Brittney’s wife Cherelle Griner told a White House briefing . BG and I will remain committed to the work of bringing every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BG’s homecoming.

Griner, who turned 32 in October, was returning to Russia in February to play for his foreign team, UMKC Ekaterinburg. She went to Russia to supplement her WNBA salary, earning over a million dollars to play in Russia.

Brittney Griner has been detained for months by Russian authorities. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)

There hasn’t been a day in the last 10 months that we haven’t all had Brittney Griner in our minds and in our hearts, and it’s now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA playing community and her friends, said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who admitted to being very emotional when she heard the news this morning. BG showed extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity.

While it’s unclear at this time if Griner wants to play basketball again, she would be welcomed with open arms by the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19. Engelbert said she would give Griner and his family some space and time before any discussions about returning to the league.

“It’s been a long and awful ordeal and we look forward to his return and to hearing his voice,” Engelbert said.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been a strong advocate for the Griners’ return. Staley, who coached Griner on the 2020 Olympic team, believes playing again could be useful for the dominant center.

It’s a place where we can block everything else, join our teammates. Listen to the amazing crowds supporting our game. There’s so much love the basketball community has for Brittney that they want to show her, Staley said. We want her back to her happy place. So I hope Brittney laces them up. But if she doesn’t, I would really understand why. Were always going to support him. Were going to lift her again.

Staley said she burst into tears of joy when she heard the news Thursday morning. Like Staley, WNBA players have done their best to keep Griners’ name in the national spotlight over the past eight months by talking about her in interviews and posting about her on social media.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges he denies, was not included in the swap. A US official said Russia was unwilling to negotiate his inclusion, and so Biden had to choose between getting Griner or no one.

It was not a choice of the American to take home, Biden said. He said Russia was treating Paul’s case differently than Griners’ and promised the Whelan family that his administration would continue to negotiate his release.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the United States had long refused to include Bout in talks for an exchange, but Russia held firm and Washington eventually relented, according to Tass.

The ministry confirmed the exchange was about Bout and took place earlier Thursday at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Whelan’s father, David, said in a statement that the White House gave them advance notice that he would not be included in the trade.

This early warning allowed our family to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment to us. And a disaster for Paul, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2022/12/brittney-griner-on-her-way-to-us-soil-shes-safe-shes-on-a-plane.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos