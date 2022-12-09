British ministers have been criticized for blocking a possible railway strike.





UK ministers blocked a possible deal to cancel the rail strike this month by preventing industry from offering higher wage deals to unions and adding tough new conditions at the last minute.

Employers planned to propose a 10 per cent wage increase over two years to the RMT union, but was blocked by the government, which controls the industry’s finances, three people familiar with the matter said.

Instead, 14 train operators offered pay increases of 8 per cent over two years, a deal that the RMT rejected within hours Sunday evening, involving a series of tough reforms.

In a separate dispute, infrastructure owner Network Rail proposed a 9% increase over two years, which RMT put to a vote but urged its members to reject it.

Unions are planning strikes starting Tuesday, and railroad companies warned passengers not to attempt the trip on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 unless absolutely necessary.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said on Thursday that the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, was suddenly instructed by the government over the weekend to ask unions to agree to a broader move to driver-only operations across the network. said to have received Security guards operate the doors of all carriages.

RDG declined to comment. Andrew Haynes, president of Network Rail, said this week that he believes the government has given him enough leeway to close the deal.

One industry insider described the intervention as a clumsy mistake that made things worse.

Lynch said they would be better off coming in with the fish and beating them around the ribs with it, as the change was so unacceptable to the union.

There is no prospect of resolution. He added that not now.

Transportation Secretary Mark Harper did not deny that the government this week had asked for additional terms on the deal.

The government has long insisted on setting parameters for industry negotiators, but has not directly intervened in the negotiations. With the railroad industry’s finances hit hard by the pandemic, unions urged them to accept reforms and pay rises and call off strikes.

The Department of Transport said the deal rejected by the RMT was an improved settlement and a good offer for members that would significantly raise salaries and provide a guarantee against forced layoffs.

It added: We made it clear from the start that reforms to working practices were an integral part of this deal to fund payroll and modernize the railroad.

The Prime Minister, Prime Minister and Minister of Transport are in full agreement with the proposals discussed this week.

The rail strike came as Britain was hit by a wave of industrial activity. Air passengers are expected to be in disarray as border guards checking passports go on strike for eight days over the Christmas period.

The government has assigned around 600 soldiers to replace the workers and warned visitors to the UK to think carefully about their travel plans during the festival.

Interior Secretary Suela Braberman warned on Thursday that the military could help the border guards strike to some degree.

She said she wanted to urge people with travel plans to think carefully about their travel plans, adding that travelers should expect delays.

Growing public sector outrage over the offer of below-inflation wages has seen NHS staff, firefighters, teachers and Royal Mail staff planning or considering strike action over the Christmas period.

In an effort to blunt the strike’s impact across the public sector, ministers are expected to formally request hundreds of Army personnel this month to replace fire brigade and NHS staff.

Downing Street conceded Thursday’s strike would be devastating for the soldiers called out to fill some of these vital roles needed to keep the country moving. A total of over 1,000 troops can be deployed during this festival.

Additional reporting by William Wallis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f181e88b-777e-4285-902c-55f925213fd8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos