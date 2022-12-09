Who is Victor Bout? US freed infamous arms dealer to secure Griner’s release





In exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, the United States releases infamous Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout, 55, had been detained in the United States for more than a decade and is often known by his two nicknames, the Merchant of Death and the Buster of Sanctions, given for his notorious arms smuggling operation to countries. from Africa and the Middle East.

These operations were the subject of United Nations investigations and efforts by several governments to detain Bout for years, and he was eventually extradited to the United States in 2010 after being detained in Thailand following an international undercover operation.

Bout, who insisted his innocence, was serving a 25-year prison sentence due to expire in August 2029 for conspiracy to kill US nationals, kill US employees, transfer and use of anti-aircraft missiles and support for a designated terrorist . organization.

For years, Moscow has called for Bouts’ release, with Russian State Duma lawmakers describing Bout’s detention at the time as politically motivated.

Reports of the prisoner swap have leaked for weeks, indicating the Biden administration hoped to swap Bout for Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is also being held in Russia and not released as part of the deal. of Thursday’s deal.

Unfortunately, for entirely illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s, Biden said Thursday. And while we haven’t been able to secure Paul’s release yet, we’re not giving up. We will never give up.

Bout was born in 1967 in Tajikistan, then under the control of the Soviet Union.

He attended the Military Institute of Foreign Languages ​​and served in the Soviet Army, although accounts differ on the specifics of his service.

He reportedly worked in Russian intelligence, and Bout has publicly touted his ability to speak multiple languages ​​in interviews over the years.

Bout has publicly stated that he then moved to the United Arab Emirates and started an air cargo operation.

In 1996, Bout registered the cargo airline Air Cess in Liberia and began forming a network to ship weapons to regimes under international sanctions, according to a 2000 UN report.

A separate UN report says Bout maintained a network of more than 50 planes and dozens of airlines, many of which were involved in transporting illicit goods. As an example, Bout carried out 37 arms thefts to the Angolan rebel group UNITA, which was under UN sanctions at the time.

Bout has also been accused of arms shipments to regimes in places like Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria.

In the Middle East, Bout has been accused of aiding the Taliban and al-Qaeda, although Bout has denied these reports.

As international scrutiny intensified over his operations, British Foreign Secretary Peter Hain, in a 2000 speech to the House of Commons, described Bout as a dealer in death and a chief sanctions officer, inventing two nicknames that have gained significant recognition.

Dirty business, Hain wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Bout was eventually arrested in March 2008 in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of an international Drug Enforcement Agency sting operation, according to court documents.

Bout had agreed to sell arms to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) for the guerrilla group to use to protect its cocaine trafficking business and attack US interests in Colombia.

The FARC has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken revoked the designation a year ago after the group was officially disbanded and disarmed.

A US jury returned an indictment against Bout a month after his arrest for participating in conspiracies to kill US nationals, kill US officers or employees, acquire, transfer and use anti-aircraft missiles as well to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

A Thai judge granted Bouts extradition and he arrived in New York in November 2010, according to court documents.

A jury convicted Bout on all four counts a year later, and he was sentenced on March 12, 2012, to 25 years in prison.

Days before his sentencing, Russian lawmakers wrote to the judge handling Bouts’ case, describing his incarceration as politically motivated.

In business circles, among colleagues, friends and relatives, Victor Bout has long been considered an honest, respectable, moral and benevolent person and a law-abiding, responsible and trustworthy businessman, they write. . Victor Bout has never been charged with a crime on the territory of the Russian Federation. He is an exemplary family man.

At the time of his release, Bout was incarcerated in a medium-security federal prison near Marion, Illinois.

