Brittney Griner released in Russia and now detained in the United States – Deadline





American basketball champion Brittney Griner was freed by Russia in a prisoner exchange and is currently being held by the United States.

The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow airport on February 17, after she was found in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia.

She had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Griner was reportedly freed in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

CBS News broke the story of the prisoner swap around 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET. Margaret Brennan, chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of Face the Nation, wrote on Twitter that CBS News “learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was underway but accepted a request from the White House not to report it as officials expressed grave concern about the fragility of the emerging deal and the safety of Americans.

President Joe Biden posted a Tweet showing him in the presence of Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, with a message saying they had spoken to the athlete and that she was safe and on her way home.

The couple then held a brief press conference at the White House.

Cherelle Griner thanked US Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and political adviser Jake Sullivan for their efforts to free his wife.

Griner’s release has stirred controversy, however, due to the fact that another US citizen, corporate security chief Paul Whelan, remains in prison in Russia, where he is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.

Cherelle Griner hinted at the affair during the press conference.

“Today my family is whole but as you all know there are so many other families that aren’t whole and so BJ is not here to say that but I will definitely speak on his behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of bringing every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BJ’s return home,” she said.

“We understand that there are still people out there who are going through what I have endured over the past nine months, of missing their loved one tremendously.” She also thanked the Wasserman Agency, Griner’s agent, among others.

Biden said, “After months of unjust detention in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along. It is a day that we have been working towards for a long time. We never stopped pressing for his release.

Biden said they would continue to negotiate the release of Whelan, who has been detained since December 2018.

In his remarks, Biden said that “for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s. And even though we haven’t been able to secure Paul’s release yet, we’re not giving up. We will never give up.

In a telephone interview with CNN from the penal colony where he is being held, Whelan said he was happy that Griner had been released but “very disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially since the fourth anniversary of my arrest is coming.”

There were also some criticisms of Griner being traded for Bout. John Bolton, the former national security adviser under Donald Trump, said the swap was “a very serious mistake” by the Biden administration, given that Bout was convicted in 2011 of terrorism charges. “This is not a deal. This is not a trade. This is a surrender,” he told CBS News.

Ted Johnson contributed to this report.

