Russia releases American basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap | Russo-Ukrainian War





Basketball star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison and is on his way back to the United States after a prisoner swap with convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence. jail in the United States.

News of the release prompted messages of relief from US officials, supporters and those close to Griners who had been campaigning for his return for months.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

US President Joe Biden says two-time Olympic gold medalist Griner is on his way back.

She is safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way back, Biden wrote in a Tweet that featured a photo of him and Griners’ wife, Cherelle Griner.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the exchange, saying in a statement that Bout had been flown home. Russian media showed Griner getting off a Russian plane in Abu Dhabi where she was greeted by a US official. Two Russians greeted Bout, once nicknamed the Merchant of Death, with a hug.

Later, Russian television showed Bout stepping off the plane onto a snowy tarmac in Moscow, his mother and wife hugging him and giving him flowers.

Incomparable athlete

Griner, 32, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the Phoenix Mercury in the Womens National Basketball Association (WNBA), was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport when cartridges containing cannabis oil, banned in Russia, were found. in his luggage.

His arrest came days before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as ties between Washington and Moscow grew increasingly strained. The Biden administration, early on, said she was wrongfully detained.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the prisoner swap deal should not be seen as a step towards improving bilateral relations between Russia and the United States.

Peskov said relations between the two countries remained in a dire state, according to the TASS news agency.

Throughout his time in custody in Russia, relatives, teammates and supporters of Griners have called on the US government to throw their full weight behind the case to secure his release.

She was sentenced on August 4 to nine years in prison for drug possession and trafficking. She had pleaded guilty but said she made an honest mistake and did not mean to break the law.

His lawyers called the sentence excessive, stressing that it did not correspond to the gravity of the crime.

Last month, Griner was taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia to serve out her sentence.

In brief remarks at the White House on Thursday, Biden said the past few months had been hell for Brittney but she was in good spirits. He hailed the basketball star as an incomparable athlete.

It is a day that we have worked for for a long time. We never stopped pressing for his release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations, the US president said.

Dozens of American politicians, athletes and commentators expressed joy and gratitude for Griners’ release on Thursday.

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she’s coming home!!! Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart wrote on Twitter.

Incredible news. It’s long overdue justice for Brittney Griner.

I am happy that she is free and that she will soon be able to find her family, diplomacy works! https://t.co/Z6XsbXFshI

Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 8, 2022

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert hailed what she called Griners’ extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of tremendous adversity.

There hasn’t been a day in the past ten months that we haven’t all had Brittney Griner in our minds and in our hearts and it has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that “She will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA gaming community and her friends,” Engelbert said in a statement.

Paul Whelan case

The prisoner swap did not include Paul Whelan, a US Navy veteran who was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges that Washington maintains are false.

On Thursday, Biden vowed to continue pushing for Whelans’ release. Although we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up, Biden said. We remain in close contact with the Pauls family and the Whelan family and my thoughts and prayers are with them today.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also mentioned Whelan when welcoming Griners’ release.

As we celebrate Brittney’s release, Paul Whelan and his family continue to suffer unnecessarily, Blinken said in a statement. Despite our relentless efforts, the Russian Government has not yet been prepared to put an end to his long-awaited detention.

A U.S. official said Griners’ release from Russia took place within the past 48 hours, adding that the Biden administration offered Moscow several options to secure Whelans’ release.

He was either bringing Brittney Griner home right now or not bringing any Americans home right now, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity in a telephone briefing.

The official said talks to secure Griners’ release did not address broader issues with Russia.

Several US media outlets reported that Griner would be airlifted to San Antonio, Texas, where she would undergo a routine medical evaluation upon arrival.

Merchant of Death

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia said in a joint statement on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Emirati President Mohammad bin Zayed led the negotiations to complete the prisoner swap deal.

But later Thursday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre pointed out that the prisoner swap deal was reached during talks between Washington and Moscow.

The only countries that negotiated that deal were the United States and Russia, and there was no mediation, she said.

We are grateful to the UAE for facilitating the use of their territory for the exchange to take place. We are also grateful to other countries, including Saudi Arabia, who have raised the issue of our wrongfully detained Americans with the Russian government.

Bout, a 55-year-old former Soviet army lieutenant colonel, has been accused of arming rebel groups in some of the world’s bloodiest conflicts.

Moscow said it had long been negotiating with Washington to secure Bouts’ release and initially the United States had refused to engage in dialogue to include him in any exchange.

Nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to work actively to save our compatriot. The Russian citizen was returned to his native country, the Defense Ministry said.

Once described by the US Department of Justice as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers, Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States two years later.

Bouts’ life inspired the 2005 film Lord of War starring Nicolas Cage.

Some U.S. Republicans criticized the swap deal on Thursday, citing Bouts’ notoriety and the fact that Whelan remains imprisoned in Russia.

If @POTUS is going to free a guy convicted of aiding a terrorist organization and conspiring to kill US citizens, he should have at least gotten BOTH Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan in return.

A US Marine is left behind in another bad deal struck by Biden.

Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) December 8, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/8/russia-frees-us-basketball-star-brittney-griner-in-prisoner-swap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos