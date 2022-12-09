Britain, Japan and Italy jointly develop next-generation fighter jets – Politico





London Britain, Japan and Italy are launching a joint program to develop a sixth-generation fighter expected to rule the skies in the 30s.

The Global Combat Air Program, announced on Friday, sees the three countries working together as equal partners to develop war aircraft with advanced sensors, capable of unmanned flight and carrying hypersonic weapons longer into the future. Will be.

It will be joined by BAE Systems Plc from the UK, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan and Leonardo SpA from Italy.

The fighter jets, known as Britain’s Tempest jets and Japan’s FX, will replace Royal Air Force Typhoon jets from 2035 and compete with fighters being developed by allies such as the United States and joint initiatives from France, Germany and Spain.

However, the British government aims to ensure that all three sets of jets are interoperable, allowing Britain and its allies to fight together in future conflicts if needed. London also expects other allies to buy GCAP soon and is keeping an eye on Sweden in particular.

This initiative represents the first time Japan has participated in a major defense acquisition program with a non-U.S. European partner.

The announcement comes as British officials work to update the government’s 2021 Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Development and Foreign Policy, which is expected to tilt toward the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese influence in the region. no see.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who visited RAF Conningsby base on Friday, said the partnership demonstrates that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inextricably linked.

The three participating governments still have to agree on how to share the cost of the program, but Britain has already committed $2 billion to developing its first sixth-generation fighter over the next three years. A major development phase of the program is scheduled to begin in 2025.

