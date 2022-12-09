Joint Statement by the Prime Ministers of the UK, Italy and Japan: 9 December 2022





As leaders of Italy, Japan and England, we are committed to maintaining a free and open international order based on rules. Because defending our democracy, economy and security and protecting regional stability is more important than ever, we need strong defense and security partnerships backed and strengthened by credible deterrence.

Our three countries have long maintained close ties based on shared values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Today we are taking the next step in deepening our trilateral partnership. We announce the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), an ambitious effort to develop a next-generation fighter by 2035.

Through GCAP, we will build a long-standing defense relationship. GCAP will accelerate our advanced military capabilities and technological advantages. We will deepen defense cooperation, science and technology cooperation, integrated supply chains, and further strengthen the foundation of the defense industry.

The program will provide broad economic and industrial benefits supporting jobs and livelihoods across Italy, Japan and the UK. It will attract investment in research and development for digital design and advanced manufacturing processes. It will provide opportunities for the next generation of highly skilled engineers and technicians. By working together in the spirit of equal partnership, we are sharing the costs and benefits of these investments in people and technology. Importantly, this program will support the sovereign capabilities of all three countries to design, deliver and upgrade state-of-the-art combat aviation capabilities well into the future.

The program is designed around allies and partners. Future interoperability with the United States, NATO, partners across Europe, the Indo-Pacific and the world is reflected in the names we choose for our programs. This concept will be central to development. We share the ambition for this aircraft to be central to a broader combat air system that will function in multiple domains.

We want the Global Combat Air Program, and through it, our capacity partnership, to be a cornerstone of global security, stability and prosperity for decades to come.

