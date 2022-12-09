Cold wave in UK worsens ‘terrible consequences’, charities warn | british news





People are facing “terrible consequences” as parts of the UK face plummeting temperatures, a charity has warned.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice over the next few days, and the UK Health and Security Service has also issued a level 3 cold wave warning for the UK.

National Energy Action said more government assistance is needed for “those most at risk” in sub-zero conditions.

Adam Scorer, president of the charity, said: “With exorbitant prices and now cold weather, millions of people will struggle to stay warm and safe at home.

“Our figures show that 6.7 million households in the UK are running out of fuel after energy prices have nearly doubled over the course of a year.

“Every day I hear from people who need to turn off their heating when they need it most.

“Evil choices are going into huge debt or an unheated house, either way with dire consequences.

“We are now starting to see how bleak this winter will be.”

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for ice for the north of England, the west and east coasts of England, the Welsh coast and northern Ireland on Friday.

A yellow warning for ice and snow has also been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

Many schools in the Aberdeenshire region have already been forced to close and travel times were expected to be longer due to some travel disruptions.

Also on Saturday, a yellow warning for ice was issued for northern Northern Ireland, including the Welsh coast and Cornwall, and western England.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -10C overnight through Friday, with roads, bike paths and pavements likely to be icy, the Met Office said.

Low temperatures have resulted in cold winter weather payments to some postcodes in England and Wales.

This means low-income earners get £25 if the average temperature in their area is (or is expected to be) below 0C for 7 consecutive days.

The Department of Work and Pensions said these payments could begin by the end of March.

“We are committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society and this additional support builds on extensive government support, including a direct payment of £1,200 already paid to millions of low-income households this year,” the spokesperson added.

“Together, we are providing households with £400 on energy bills this winter and with Energy Price Guarantee, the average household can save an additional £900 on top of that.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reported the National Grid’s warning that electricity supply will be in short supply on Friday and Sunday due to cold weather.

The power grid said it may need to use “enhanced measures”. The Telegraph said it included a new plan to pay households to use less electricity to ease pressure on supply.

