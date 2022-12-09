US sends $275 million in military aid to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States is sending an additional $275 million in military aid to Ukraine, including large amounts of munitions and high-tech systems that can be used to detect and counter drones in its war in course with Russia, according to US officials. ongoing war with Russia, according to US officials.

The total amount of aid is lower than most recent packages the United States has delivered, and it comes as many military officials and experts predict a reduction in attacks over the winter. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia appears to be slowing down its military activities to regroup and launch a new offensive when the weather warms.

Officials said the latest aid package includes 80,000 howitzer rounds and an undisclosed amount of ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. It also includes systems to counter drones and air defenses, as well as more HUMVEES, generators, and other combat equipment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid package ahead of its public release, which is expected on Friday.

Drone attacks from both sides have increased, making detection of unmanned explosives critical for Ukrainian forces. Russia bought hundreds of attack drones from Iran over the summer, and officials said this week Moscow was considering doing the same.

Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, including power plants, leaving thousands without heat or electricity as the winter months set in.

Additionally, several recent drone attacks hit two strategic Russian airbases more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Ukrainian border earlier this week. Moscow blamed Ukraine, which did not claim responsibility.

Including the latest aid, the United States has now committed more than $19.3 billion in arms and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia’s February 24 attack. Aid will be provided through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stockpiles. and quickly ship them to Ukraine.

