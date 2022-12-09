UK announces major overhaul of financial sector to boost growth





One Canada Square in the heart of the Canary Wharf financial district, standing between the Citibank and HSBC buildings, on October 14, 2022 in London, England.

Mike Kemp | in the photo | Getty Images

The UK government on Friday announced sweeping reforms to financial regulation that would overhaul EU legislation that “hampers growth”.

The 30-action package includes relaxing rules requiring banks to separate their retail operations from their investment sectors. First introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, the measure does not apply to retail-oriented banks.

The government has also confirmed that another post-2008 regulation will review regulations regarding the responsibilities of top financial executives. The senior management system, introduced in 2016, means that individuals in regulated companies can be punished for misbehavior, workplace culture or decision-making.

Changes announced in a package called Edinburgh Reforms also include reviewing the rules for short sales, how companies are listed on the stock exchange, balance sheets of insurers and real estate investment trusts.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UK wants to secure its status as “one of the world’s most open, dynamic and competitive financial services hubs”.

“Edinburgh reforms capture our Brexit freedoms to provide an agile and self-sustaining regulatory framework that works for the benefit of the British people and our businesses,” he said in a statement.

“And we will continue to push for reform of burdensome EU legislation that hinders the growth of other industries such as digital technology and life sciences.”

The government is calling for reform as a way to capitalize on the freedoms that Brexit offers, saying hundreds of pages of EU legislation governing financial services will be replaced or scrapped.

Many argue that Britain’s financial competitiveness has been damaged by Britain’s exit from the EU. Reuters reported that London lost billions of euros in daily stock and derivatives trades on EU exchanges. Researchers from the London School of Economics said earlier this year that financial services will be one of the sectors hardest hit by Brexit.

Efforts to spur Britain’s sluggish economic growth have also become a priority for the government, with the country projected to be on the verge of a prolonged recession.

The previously announced removal of the UK cap on banker bonuses was one of the few policies announced by Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng.

Kwarteng promised “Big Bang 2”, referring to the deregulation of the London Stock Exchange in the 1980s, which attracted a number of global banks and investment firms to the UK and rapidly increased the size of the City of London’s financial sector.

Another proposed reform would see increased responsibilities of regulators to include promoting the competitiveness of the UK economy, particularly the financial services sector.

However, John Vickers, former chairman of the Independent Commission on Banking, wrote in a letter to the Financial Times this week that “special privileges for the financial services sector, as we all saw 15 years ago, It could be detrimental to the financial services sector.” .”

Opposition Labor Party shadow city minister Tulip Siddiq called the proposed reforms a “race to the bottom”.

“It’s the Conservative government as a whole that creates more risk and potentially more financial instability because the backbencher is out of control,” she said, referring to the ongoing infighting within the ruling Conservative Party.

“Reforms like Ring Fencing and the Senior Managers Regime were introduced for a good reason. The City doesn’t want any more empty promises of deregulation or weak consolation for being sold down river in the Tories’ Brexit deal.”

KPMG UK’s vice-president of financial services, Kay Swinburne, said in an email commentary to CNBC that the reforms are “one step closer to making regulation more efficient than competing to the bottom”.

“Most of these reforms have followed before, but represent a step towards ensuring future competitiveness and long-term growth of the UK financial services industry while maintaining standards.”

