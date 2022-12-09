Has the United States become a soccer nation?





Many Americans felt the pain of the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, as the United States lost decisively to the Netherlands. There’s no shame in losing to the Dutch, who are considered the best nation to never win the biggest football tournament in the world, but this outing was a bit different. Even though Team USA has qualified for all but one World Cup since 1990, the talent ceiling for this year’s young USA team was unusually high. The same was true for expectations. If it’s hope that kills you, as British fans like to say, then this sting of defeat in a major tournament feels like another small twist in American football: to really suffer is the mark of a true nation of soccer.

It’s hard to remember the way things were. That’s what fandom can do: it can pull you in so suddenly, totally, and emotionally that you forget how life used to be. But for a long time in the United States, soccer was almost invisible to the general public, a rarely seen sport that inspired both ignorant dismissals and unfounded hatred. I’ve spent the past few years traveling back in time to football’s dark days while writing a book, New Kids in the World Cup, about the 1990 USA men’s team. first time in forty years, these players saved the sport from oblivion and sparked the popularity of football in the United States, at a time when football was at its peak. The one thing most Americans loved about football was the ability to ignore it. If they paid any attention to it, it was to rejoice in his boredom.

The contrast between yesterday and today is almost overwhelming. In the 90s and 2000s, the North American league, Major League Soccer, had a very uncertain outlook. MLS is now a quarter century old and has more than two dozen teams, some of which are valued at over eight hundred million dollars. In addition to providing regular football for local fans, the league develops talent and integrates American players into the national team. Like other leagues, it has to compete for attention with England’s popular Premier League, which now also has several top Americans.

After Pels’ brief spell in the United States in the mid-1970s, when he dazzled for the New York Cosmos in the North American Football League, the sport died out so completely that, in the following decade, it was considered an embarrassing fad, like disco. It was seen as a participation sport for women and children that was not apt to attract paying fans. The opinion leaders of this American sports populism were sports journalists. Some members of the small press who followed the American team in the late 80s did not like having to cover football. On the eve of the teams’ biggest game, against Trinidad and Tobago, some even seemed to be cheering for the failure of the United States. So many columnists across the country have written their own version of the Why I Hate Football column that it’s become something of a tradition. I gathered a whole stack of them for research. You can no more gently control a ball using your feet and head than you can drive a car quickly with your nose and knees, wrote Sports Illustrated legend Frank Deford. It’s terribly boring. I can’t get excited even at a football game for my kids, confessed Bob Smizik of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. And here’s former professional quarterback turned Congressman Jack Kemp: You have to make the distinction that football is democratic, capitalism, whereas football is… European socialist.

When you read enough of those old anti-football rants, the logic starts to break down. The sport is adored by egalitarian communists as well as fascist dictators. Football fans are skinny, intellectual bullies who hate American sports because they weren’t chosen to play them as kids, but they’re also bullies who just want to drink and fight. Because the use of hands is generally not allowed, football goes against evolution. (An entire sport and fan base cursed by genes with no way out!) Broadcaster Seamus Malin told me that many Americans he met in the 70s and 80s saw football as someone else’s sport: drivers taxi drivers, dishwashers, exchange students, arrogant intellectuals. , and the hippies.

These days, few mainstream sportswriters would dare write one of these columns. If anyone did, they would be exposed as a dinosaur and likely tormented on social media. Even Fox News’ current attempts to make football a corner issue seem lukewarm. Along with some thawed complaints about the strangers flop and lack of sports entertainment, network pundits became furious at the sight of US coach Gregg Berhalter wearing a Nike t-shirt that omitted United and simply read States (suggesting, according to one commentator, a nation divided imagine that), and also to the decision of the United States Soccer Federation to change the patriotic row of red stripes in its logo to a rainbow color scheme. In polls, the sport is still far behind American football in popularity among adults. And draws, like in the highly publicized United States game against England, always bring out haters and trolls. Still, this match and other American matches were ratings hits on television. With each World Cup, soccer becomes more visible in the United States, and now it’s finally OK for Americans to like it. To take this concept one step further: it becomes uncool to hate it.

A big lookout party I attended in San Diego on a bayside lawn looked like a slice of Americana. I was surrounded by young people, old people and many families. Thousands of people wore American jerseys emblazoned with the names and numbers of current stars or retired legends. On my reading tour, I’ve met young kids who have no idea how good they are as football fans now, as well as knowledgeable old fans who’ve always been around, and all the world in between. I’ve met tough fans who have traveled to almost every US game for years. And I’ve spoken to a lot of people who have bold ideas about the future of soccer in America, the next phases of its popularity, and how and where I was going to experience the game one day. Even the evolution of American fan chants is telling: the nineties featured the saccharine I believe we’re going to win, while at this World Cup the sarcastic chant called football sounded like a power assertion aimed at the sport’s traditional heavyweights.

It’s not just about us. The fact that the United States plays and cares about football matters a lot more to the rest of the world than we realize. It is, of course, the global game, the sport of the poor in most countries. In many places, it’s the only sport that matters. Important figures from other countries seem to view the United States playing its game as an honor and an opportunity. In 1989, as the unnamed young American team struggled to qualify for the World Cup (some things never change), an unexpected visitor boarded the team bus after a game in Costa Rica. It was the nation’s president, Scar Arias, who had recently been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Arias felt compelled to give a speech to a group of tired athletes who just wanted to return to the hotel about the importance of the United States to democracy around the world, explaining that their opponents that day were in made their allies. It’s hard to imagine a scene like the one that happens to any other nation’s football team.

From the perspective of the American gaze, watching or even visiting the World Cup (including this year’s sportwashing spectacle) gives us a new perspective on things, outside the lines of typical media coverage and storylines. The tournament is a global event in a way that the Olympics, atomized by all its boutique events, could ever be. Football tackles many of this planet’s issues during the tournament, when the world is arguably more united than at any other time. Iranian players and fans protested, at the risk of their lives, against the morality police’s crackdown on women’s rights in their country. Arab fans in the region make Palestine as visible as possible. Leaked photos of the dressing rooms of Serbian teams show a flag of Serbia with a map that includes Kosovo in the country. USA captain Tyler Adams beautifully answered a loaded question about racing in America during a pre-game press conference. This tournament opens up the world a little on places that seem closed to it. Isn’t it a strange coincidence that in this year’s group stage the United States went up against a close political ally in England and Wales, as well as a fierce antagonist in Iran?

Most gamers tend to view political gestures as a distraction from the games themselves. But even taking the field against a political opponent is an act of foreign policy, not to mention swapping shirts with them afterwards, as is the custom of football. International football can be high-visibility, low-stakes diplomacy on grass as two nations go head-to-head under an agreed set of rules, with a neutral referee in charge and nothing material at stake. Two masses of patriotic supporters in a festive spirit share a stadium under the eyes of the world. The players are all simply athletes of different colors. After the US victory over Iran, a remarkable video of American Antonee Robinson consoling Iranian Ramin Rezaeian was widely circulated on social media. Meanwhile, in the stands of this match, it was evident that the supporters of each country were neither diehard religious fanatics nor the Great Satan. They were not remote enemies. They were the most common denominator among humans: they were football fans, like just about everyone else.

