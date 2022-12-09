The Killers Announce New 2023 UK & Ireland Tour Dates





The Killers have announced that they will return next summer for four shows in the UK and Ireland. See the full list and ticket details below.

Read more: Mad Cool 2022’s The Killers: Our new song Boy is in the gutter, looking at the stars

The band, which released new albums ‘Imploding The Mirage’ and ‘Pressure Machine’ a year apart in 2021 and 2020 respectively, did a stadium tour in the UK this summer and an arena run in the US with Johnny Marr.

In late summer 2023, they will return on a shorter schedule, starting with a headlining set at Reading & Leeds on the weekend of 25-27 August. The festival’s lineup was announced this morning and the band joins Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Imagin Dragons as headliners.

After the show, the band will play two headlining gigs: Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Center Showgrounds on 29 August and Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on 1 September.

On September 3rd, the short run concludes with a headline at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival.

Tickets for the show go on sale from 9am (GMT) on Monday, December 12th. You can purchase tickets here.

See full date list below.

Aug 2025-27 Reading & Leeds Festivals29 Edinburgh, Royal Highland Center Showgrounds

September 2023 Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields3 Stradbally, Electric Picnic Festival

The Killers perform at the Emirates Stadium in London on June 03, 2022 (Photo: Nicky J Sims/Getty Images for ABA)

Brandon Flowers revealed to NME this summer that the band is working on their next album, with a record set due out in early 2023.

We took a few days off and Stuart [Price, producer] He found us on the road, he told NME. We exchanged objects and ideas. Talking to Sean Everett [producer] And it’s nice to have that combo.

He added: You will be listening to singles this year. A full record will probably come out early next year, but there will definitely be more releases this year.

In August, they shared a new single called ‘Boy,’ which, according to Flowers, was originally written with the intention of appearing on Pressure Machine.

The song took me home and inspired me to write Pressure Machine, Flowers told NME. What’s interesting is that this song didn’t make it to the record, but its absence doesn’t reflect the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision not to record.

he added. There is optimism. In the dust, in the gutter, and looking at the stars. More of a new wave vehicle.

