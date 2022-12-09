US prison warden found guilty in rape club abuse case | Sexual Assault News





Ray Garcia is the first of five defendants to stand trial for abusing female prisoners in a California prison.

The former warden of a federal women’s prison in the United States where inmates have said they suffered rampant sexual abuse has been found guilty of assaulting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells.

Ray Garcia was found guilty of eight counts on Thursday and faces up to 15 years in prison. He was among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, known as the rape club. He was the first to stand trial.

Garcia, 55, retired last year after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone. Garcia was charged with abusing three inmates between December 2019 and July 2021.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Garcia’s abusive conduct followed a pattern that began with compliments, flattery and promises of transfers to lower-security prisons, but escalated into sexual assault.

An Associated Press investigation in February revealed a culture of abuse and cover-up that had persisted for years at the prison, about 34 km (21 miles) east of Oakland. This reporting led to increased scrutiny from the US Congress and promises from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) that it would address issues and change prison culture.

The lawsuit questioned the BOP’s handling of inmate sexual abuse complaints against staff and the process for vetting the people it chooses to run its prisons.

Prosecutors allege the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California was the scene of years of sexual abuse against imprisoned women [File: Ben Margot/AP Photo]

Any sexual activity between a prison worker and an inmate is illegal. Correctional staff enjoy substantial power over inmates, controlling all aspects of their lives, from meal times to lights out, and there are no scenarios in which an inmate can give consent.

Garcia was responsible for training staff and inmates on reporting abuse and following the federal law to eliminate prison rape at the same time he was committing abuse, prosecutors said. Some inmates say they were sent to solitary confinement or other prisons for accusing employees of abuse.

Prosecutors say Garcia tried to silence his victims by promising he would help them get an early release. He allegedly told a victim that he and the prison official responsible for investigating staff misconduct were close friends and that he could not be fired. According to an indictment, he said he enjoyed frolicking with inmates because, given their lack of power, they couldn’t ruin him.

Garcia is also accused of ordering inmates to strip for him while he made his rounds and lying to federal agents who asked him if he had ever asked inmates to strip for him or s he had inappropriately touched an inmate.

We see inmates getting dressed and stuff and if they get undressed, I’ve already watched, Garcia told the FBI in July 2021, according to court records. I don’t schedule a time like, you take your clothes off, and I’ll be there.

Garcia was placed on administrative leave before retiring. He was arrested in September 2021.

Last month, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco ordered U.S. federal prosecutors to review all laws, including the federal law on violence against women in matters involving law enforcement employees. BOP accused of sexual misconduct.

In these cases, Monaco said prosecutors should consider asking judges for sentences that go beyond the federal guidelines if the sentence recommended in the guidelines is not fair and commensurate with the seriousness of the offenses.

Of the four other Dublin workers charged with abusing inmates, three have pleaded guilty and one is due to stand trial next year.

James Theodore Highhouse, the prison chaplain, is appealing his seven-year prison sentence, arguing that it was excessive because it was more than double the sentence recommended in federal sentencing guidelines.

