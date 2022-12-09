Christmas travel mayhem: how will a strike by British border guards affect passengers?





Travelers will face ‘significant disruption’ to Christmas travel plans after British border guards vote to strike over the holiday period

Industrial action will see Border Guard officials out for eight days during the busy festive season, from December 23 to Boxing Day and from December 28 to New Year’s Eve.

The massive strike, carried out by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS), is likely to delay security checks, increasing wait times and causing chaos.

Where in the UK could be the biggest impact?

Larger airports that suffered severe disruptions during the summer are likely to be the worst affected. Some ports may experience problems during the festival.

According to the Passport Check PCS combination, Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham are likely to be affected.

Heathrow is expected to be the worst hit. Airports must recruit and train up to 25,000 security-cleared personnel prior to the festival period.

“We are supporting, including forming a recruitment task force to fill vacancies, appointing a senior operations executive to work closely with the government on reviewing airline ground handling and investing in joint work,” an airport spokesperson said.

At Manchester Airport, 200 new security staff will start working by early April 2023.

Border Patrol personnel from the Port of New Haven, East Sussex were also included in the PCS announcement describing the location of the strike.

However, other British ports such as Dover, Plymouth and Portsmouth declined to say whether they would participate. Folkestone’s Channel Tunnel terminal is also unstaffed.

British border guards operating at the French port of Calais and at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord in Paris did not say whether they would also join the strike.

However, Eurostar passengers should be aware that security staff have filed separate strike notices during the festival.

How are travelers affected by the UK Border Guard strike?

More than 10,000 flights carrying up to 2 million passengers are expected to arrive at the affected airports between December 23 and 31, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Genrick said the strike was “unjustifiable” and would ruin the plans of thousands of households and businesses.

“We are working closely with all ports and airports in the UK and have robust plans in place to minimize delays should strike action go ahead, but passengers should be prepared for their plans to be severely disrupted,” he said in a statement. said.

Soldiers, civil servants and volunteers are currently being trained to fill the border guard staff. The government has 600 soldiers and officials on standby to conduct border checks over the Christmas period.

Jet2 operates out of the three affected airports: Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester. It said it was “very intentional” to operate its full schedule of Christmas and New Year flights despite the strike.

“Our customers have worked hard to plan precious vacations during the holidays, including reconnecting with family and friends,” CEO Steve Hippie said in a statement.

“Our team will work tirelessly to provide flights to and from destinations so that everyone can enjoy a well-deserved vacation.”

EasyJet also said it plans to operate its flight schedule as expected.

A Virgin Atlantic spokeswoman said the airline was aware of the planned strike action and would work closely with government and industry to support contingency plans and minimize disruption.

“During the festival, our clients’ journeys are our priority and we have focused on assisting them with their travel plans and keeping them up to date on possible disruptions at the border.”

Why are border guards on strike?

The strike is part of a massive concerted action by thousands of government officials.

Members are demanding a 10% pay rise, citing an astonishing 10.6% inflation.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike would cause ‘significant disruption’ but added that the cost of living crisis left workers “desperate” with no choice but to strike.

He said, “Union members use the food bank, but we cannot turn on the heating immediately, so we have no choice but to take action.”

“The government can stop the strike tomorrow by putting money on the table.”

