US Navy denies Nancy Pelosi arrest rumor





An article claims that the US Navy’s Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps arrested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for “treason and seditious conspiracy”. But the military branch says the allegation is false, and the website behind the rumor regularly publishes fabricated stories under the guise of satire.

“JAG charges Nancy Pelosi with treason, seditious conspiracy,” reads a December 3, 2022 headline from Real Raw News.

The article says: “The United States Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Friday filed formal charges against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was arrested Thursday night after attending the lavish banquet at ‘Biden State.’

Screenshot of a Facebook post taken on December 7, 2022

The JAG Corps of the Navy is the legal arm of the American military branch. The Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps also have judge advocates, who provide legal assistance in addition to serving as prosecutors and defense counsel at courts martial.

Pelosi announced Nov. 18 that she would step down as Speaker of the House, though she will remain a representative from California’s 12th District. The MP, who attended a White House state dinner on December 1 in honor of France, is frequently the subject of misinformation online.

Claims that Pelosi was arrested have circulated on other websites, as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in multiple languages.

But the allegations, which AFP debunked in Spanish, are false. Kassie Collins, a US Navy information officer, said the rumor was “not true”.

There is no mention of Pelosi’s supposed arrest on the Department of Defense website. And no credible news outlet has reported such allegations about the Speaker of the House.

Real Raw News has published numerous fabricated stories debunked by AFP, including baseless arrest allegations, Covid-19 conspiracy theories and other false claims about Pelosi. Social media users often share the articles as if they were true, despite a disclaimer on the website’s “About Us” page stating that they contain “humor, parody and of satire”.

The story continues

Real Raw News screenshot taken on December 8, 2022

In January 2021, media monitor NewsGuard reviewed Real Raw News and found “stories on the site generally promote conspiracy theories and other debunked claims, including about US politics”.

AFP contacted Pelosi’s office for comment, but no response was received.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/us-navy-quashes-nancy-pelosi-195128064.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

