Watchdog Criticizes UK Ministers’ Anti-Human Rights Resentment | Human rights





Instead of increasing public protection, the UK government has taken an increasingly hostile stance towards weakening human rights, a European survey has found.

According to Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatovi, the inflammatory language used by lawmakers and officials to describe lawyers could put their safety at risk.

She said the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) law would have a chilling effect on the right to peaceful assembly and would only get worse if the public order bill were adopted.

A plan to repeal the Human Rights Act and replace it with a Bill of Rights would undermine individual rights in the UK, Mijatovi said.

The findings were published in a 47-page report following a four-day visit to the UK by the Mijatovis team in June and July.

They report that Downing Street and Home Secretary Suela Braberman are drawing up a plan to bar people from designated countries from seeking asylum in the UK, and that No 10 may withhold Attorney General Dominic Raaves’ Bill of Rights because of the timetable. I came in the middle of the road. Restrictions.

The Council of Europe report reviewed UK legislation and concluded that these changes were difficult to disengage from the distinct political focus on the so-called culture war issue.

Experts supporting human rights cases have found that government officials and MPs are characterized as politically motivated or activist lawyers.

While physical attacks on human rights experts are thankfully rare in the UK, there are concerns that inflammatory language against lawyers could endanger them, the report says.

Also says:

Provisions of the PCSC Act that effectively criminalize gypsies, gypsies, and nomadic tourist communities should be repealed.

There is a high level of anxiety among stakeholders about the protection of human rights in the UK given the significant impact of the recently proposed legislation.

UK policies towards refugees, asylum seekers and migrants violate their rights. Proposals criticized in the report include newly introduced inadmissibility rules for asylum applications, possible deportation of people to Rwanda, and criminalization of asylum seekers arriving irregularly.

The emergence of harsh politics and public discourse on transgender people in the UK negatively impacts their rights.

The UK government should consider dropping legacy legislation that provides conditional pardons for those charged with murder and other trouble-related crimes.

During their visit to the UK, Mijatovi and her team met with four ministers: Raab, Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad, then Immigration Minister Tom Pursglove, and Northern Ireland Minister Jonathan Caine.

A public order bill at the congressional committee stage has recently been criticized by lawmakers and activists. The government introduced legislation to address destructive protests that have intensified in recent months and are said to strain police resources.

Braverman is understood to be writing New Year’s legislation to make it easier to reject and eliminate asylum seekers from Albania. More than 12,000 people arrived this year from the Balkan countries via small boats, accounting for about a quarter of all strait crossings.

Raab’s proposed Bill of Rights was criticized by lawyers and former judges who said it undermined Britain’s status as a legal center and risked friction with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

Last month, Raab told lawmakers:

Reports claimed the bill could be put on hold because Rishi Sunak wants to focus on passing the bill on small boat entry. One Whitehall source said: There are bandwidth concerns, so it may be kept for that reason.

A government spokesperson said: The government is committed to protecting human rights and will continue to uphold human rights internationally and domestically.

The Bill of Rights strengthens human rights such as freedom of expression, while police, crime, sentencing and court laws improve the balance between the right to protest and the right to let others do their jobs.

