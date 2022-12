US tech layoffs have foreign workers scrambling to find new jobs

Not only are tech companies laying off workers in unprecedented numbers, but they are also implementing hiring freezes, she said, and so there are likely few alternative jobs for immigrant workers.

Read more about U.S. immigration Title 42: The Biden administration appealed a court order to overturn a pandemic-era policy that allowed it to quickly deport new migrants. But an official said the administration still plans to lift the policy. Top Borders Official Resigns: The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner resigned after a standoff with the Homeland Security Secretary, who demanded he resign or be fired. Waiting for a Refugee Status: While the Biden administration is prioritizing the resettlement of people fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan, many more refugees have been waiting for years in a system that is struggling to rebuild.

Mr Jain, who lost his job at Microsoft in October, is one of tens of thousands of Indian engineers who for years have been building software at information technology companies like Cisco, social media platforms like Meta and online retailers like Amazon. Due to their crucial role and the shortage of American STEM graduates, many foreign workers are sponsored by their employers for permanent residence in the United States.

While parked in the backlog awaiting approval, immigrants built lives in the United States: they had American children, took out mortgages and put down roots in their communities.

Most are on highly skilled worker visas known as H-1Bs. More than 500,000 people are in the United States on visas, with the largest number coming from India, followed by China, with the majority in science and technology fields.

The demand for such talent has skyrocketed as the US economy has become increasingly dependent on technology. Between 2000 and 2019, the number of tech workers in the United States jumped 44%, from 7.5 million to 10.8 million. For their programming, coding and other skills, many receive six-figure salaries.

In 2019, foreign-born workers made up nearly a quarter of all STEM workers nationwide, up from around 16% in 2000, according to an analysis of census data by the American Immigration Council.

Visa holders are concentrated in California, home to Twitter, Meta and Apple, and Washington state, home to Amazon, Microsoft, Zillow and Expedia. But they’re also in states like Arkansas, working at the headquarters of poultry processor Tyson to improve production efficiency, and at Walmart, designing self-checkout systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/09/us/tech-immigrant-workers-visas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos