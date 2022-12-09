Britain’s biggest strike in 30 years





Britons are preparing for a holiday season of delayed packages, canceled trains and medical shortages as hundreds of thousands of workers plan to leave their jobs amid a nationwide cost-of-living crisis.

Unionists in the rail network, bus, postal service, health sector and border patrol are among those planning a strike for December, representing what is expected to be the biggest strike in the UK since 1989. Millions are struggling to heat their homes, and workers are demanding pay rises to keep pace with the economy.

Schedule of Upcoming UK Strikes

A strike of some kind is planned almost every day from now until the end of December. The calendar below depicts the chaos, but may fail to show the true scope of the upcoming industrial action as unions continue to plan. Just yesterday, Border Force, which runs passport checks at UK airports, announced that staff would be on strike during the busy travel days around Christmas and New Year.

Graphics: Amanda Shendruk

Different unions have different demands, but most want wage increases that match or exceed inflation. With UK inflation currently at 11.1%, this is a stumbling block for many negotiations.

Unsurprisingly, ambulance and nursing staff unions are not happy with the average 4.75% increase in their salaries. Railroad workers also want double-digit wage increases and guarantees that no jobs will be lost. Postal workers were offered deals of up to 9% over 18 months. That’s important, but that figure is still below the inflation rate, and their unions are demanding more. The driver’s license examiner expects a 10% cut, but also wants better pensions and job security. Unions representing university faculty want pay rises above inflation, better pension benefits, and an end to overwork.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government is working to minimize the impact of the upcoming strike. The prime minister told MPs that if union leaders continue to be unreasonable, it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British people.

A parliamentary bill has been introduced to ensure a minimum level of service on transport networks during strikes to limit travel disruptions during the festive season. (The bill has yet to be discussed.) The Interior Ministry has warned travelers to expect severe disruption, and soldiers will be recruited to assist with border control at airports should border guards strike. The military is also on standby to help the ambulance workers strike.

Will there be another winter of discontent?

Industrial action in December is expected to be the largest in the UK since the late 1980s. According to a Financial Times forecast, the union’s current plan is that more than 1 million workdays will be lost due to strikes in December.

The last month of such intense industrial action was in July 1989. In the final years of Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as Prime Minister, nearly 2.5 million workdays were lost to strikes. Even that month pale in comparison to the post-war high of September 1979, a winter of dissatisfaction in Britain, which lost more than 12 million days.

