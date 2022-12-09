Race to control tripledemic as RSV cases in children sweep the US and Europe | Infectious diseases





Before Covid, few people had heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Increasingly, however, this common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis (inflammation of the airways) is filling hospital beds in Europe and the Americas. Combined with rising admissions for other respiratory infections, including flu and Covid, it is pushing some health systems to the brink of collapse.

In its latest report, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said a number of countries had seen unusually early increases in RSV detections, with increases in pediatric hospitalizations in France, Ireland, in Spain, Sweden and the United States.

With the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the circulation and health impact of other respiratory pathogens, it is difficult to predict how the new winter period will develop, according to a joint statement from the ECDC , the European Commission and the World Health Organization.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued a similar statement last month, as the virus weighs on health systems in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Uruguay and the United States, children and infants under one year of age are particularly affected. The increase in a single respiratory infection is concerning. When two or three begin to affect a population simultaneously, it should put us all on alert, said PAHO Director Dr Carissa F Etienne.

A tripledemic of Covid, RSV and influenza is bad news for adult hospital wards: even in a normal year, an estimated 60,000 to 120,000 elderly people are hospitalized and 6,000 to 10,000 d of them are dying of RSV in the United States alone.

However, the biggest threat is to children’s health. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold symptoms, but is a leading cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in young infants. Worldwide, it is responsible for approximately 3.6 million hospitalizations and more than 100,000 deaths of children under five each year.

The wave of respiratory viruses should put us all on alert, said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

Even in wealthy countries, one in 56 babies born on time and otherwise healthy will be hospitalized with RSV in their first year of life. There are no drugs, but people with severe infections can be supported with supplemental oxygen, intravenous fluids, or mechanical ventilation until they get better. Having enough intensive care beds is therefore essential.

Before Covid arrived, RSV followed a predictable pattern, with low rates in the summer and a sharp rise in infections in the winter. Pediatric wards would be stretched, but because they could plan for these annual peaks, they were rarely overwhelmed.

However, since the lifting of Covid restrictions, this planning capacity has largely evaporated. For example, between July 2021 and February 2022, the United States experienced consistently high RSV infections, followed by a new peak in July and August 2022. Now they are rising again, with hospitalization rates for the RSV among newborns seven times higher than they were in 2018, the last full season before the pandemic.

Graph of RSV detections in Europe

In European countries, the usual pattern has been turned upside down. In previous years, we had a system where if there was not enough capacity in the Netherlands, the children would go to Germany or Belgium because those countries had already had their RSV season, or she was yet to come, said Professor Louis Bont, an infectious disease pediatrician at Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Now, as we reach our peak, Germany is also transferring children to the Netherlands. It seems that several neighboring countries reached the peak of their epidemics at the same time.

Combined with influenza and human metapneumovirus infections, another common respiratory virus that can cause breathing difficulties in young children, the weeks and months ahead could be difficult.

Usually these viruses follow each other, so you have one virus first, then the other, then the other, but now they all seem to be coming at the same time, Bont said.

RSV is the most problematic, but the pressure on pediatric wards, and especially intensive care units, makes it really difficult to have enough capacity to care for seriously ill children.

A child infected with RSV receiving treatment. Photography: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Last week, intensive care doctors in Germany reported that pediatric units were at breaking point after an increase in RSV cases and a shortage of nurses.

Sebastian Brenner, head of the pediatric intensive care unit at Dresden University Hospital, told German news channel n-tv: If the forecast is correct, things will become much more acute in the days and coming week.

We see it in France, for example, and in Switzerland. If this happens, there will be processing bottlenecks.

The precise reason why RSV behaves this way is unclear, but a leading theory is that protective measures introduced during the pandemic, such as lockdowns and social distancing, interrupted RSV transmission. , resulting in a cohort of young children who had never been exposed to it and who developed all immunity. Now that these restrictions have been lifted, there is a larger pool of susceptible individuals.

It is also uncertain whether the rise in European countries and the United States translates into a significant increase in child deaths. However, in countries with less developed healthcare systems, unpredictable spikes in RSV could be more deadly.

Steve Cunningham, professor of pediatric respiratory medicine at the University of Edinburgh, said that in parts of East Africa, where there are a lot of famine issues at the moment, it wouldn’t take much to cause a major RSV outbreak. Were seeing it out of season, so they might just see it out of season.

Yet survival is not the only consideration. Even when children survive a bout with RSV, they can experience lasting effects, said Keith Klugman, director of pneumonia at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

For example, studies have suggested that infants hospitalized with severe RSV may be more likely to develop pneumonia or asthma later in life, although these links are still being investigated.

A nearly empty cold and flu medicine section at a Burbank pharmacy. Southern California has been hit by a wave of flu, Covid and RSV. Photography: Mario Tama/Getty

Having a baby admitted to intensive care can also have a psychological impact. The parents said that even a year later, their family was not the same as before, Bont said.

The good news is that the current unusual situation should not last forever. Unless something new happens, we’ll likely be back to normal in 12 months, Bont said.

There are also a series of RSV drugs and vaccines in late-stage clinical trials, including an antibody drug called nirsevimab, which was recently approved by the European Commission and is designed to protect babies during their first RSV season, when they are most vulnerable. A trial to establish the drug’s cost-effectiveness is recruiting babies from the UK, France and Germany.

Pfizer also recently announced top results from a Phase 3 trial of its RSV vaccine candidate, designed to be given to pregnant women, suggesting 69% efficacy against RSV hospitalization in the first six months. of a baby’s life.

Even once RSV returns to its normal seasonal pattern, it remains the second biggest killer of infants, behind malaria. So if these drugs and vaccines are approved and funded, that would be a significant achievement. Until then, prevention is still the best strategy, which means practicing good hygiene and limiting contact with other people, if you suspect you or your child are infected.

Cunningham also stressed the need to be vigilant. If the parents, in particular, are aware of RSV, then that’s fine, because if what seems like a really bad cold gets a lot worse and their child’s eating is affected, and their breathing becomes more laborious, then they need to see a doctor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/dec/09/rsv-tripledemic-us-europe-covid-flu-respiratory-syncytial-virus

