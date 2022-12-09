Britain will sanction human rights violators rather than comment, says Cleverly | foreign policy





British diplomats too often have acted as commentators rather than levers against human rights abusers, according to the foreign secretary. He said the culture of his department would change to make dictators pay the price.

Britain is set to announce a series of sanctions against individuals responsible for torture, sexual assault and suppression of protests against individuals in 11 countries, including Iran, Russia, Mali and Nicaragua.

James Cleverly, writing for The Guardian, pointed out the lack of a stronger British approach and said he would not hesitate to use the influence of British sanctions to influence world events.

Cleverly wants you to stop saying clichés like: I worry without saying what I’m doing. Or seriously concerned.

We diplomats are not commentators offering thoughts and analysis. They are the players on the pitch. The UK has agency and leverage and we are using that to shape the course of events.

He said diplomats must now be stronger in advancing British interests abroad and protecting British values. As Foreign Minister, I must not express my feelings. I must speak out for my actions to protect and advance British interests and values, he wrote.

The announcement comes as the Guardian revealed that Iranian security forces were targeting women with shotgun fire at anti-regime protests in the face, breasts and genitals, according to interviews with medics across Iran.

Cleverly also said the UK would take a particularly hard line against those perpetrating or condoning sexual violence in conflict.

Last week, Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, accused Russian soldiers of raping and sexually assaulting them before the British parliament.

Imposing costs on those behind horrific sexual crimes is a key part of our strategy to end these crimes. We are right to express our fear and disgust, but our words will always matter more when backed up by action, Cleverly said. Let this remain the subject of British diplomacy. We are not passive observers and we should not just voice our feelings. We will use the leverage of the state to make a difference.

Cleverly said there is historical opposition to sanctions, including sweeping punishment for entire states, which causes hardship and outrage but rarely changes, but the real picture is very different.

He said the approach would now target select individuals to pay for malicious acts, while state-owned institutions and corporations would do their utmost to avoid harming the public.

Cleverly said the sanctions against Myanmar’s military ruler Min Aung Hlaing earlier this year were an example of the new approach.

“I am realistic enough to know that they will not overturn the military takeover or restore Myanmar’s elected government on their own,” he said. However, we have confirmed that the general paid the price for his actions.

I hope coup plotters elsewhere ask: Do you want to put me and my family’s financial interests in the crosshairs of some of the richest countries in the world?

He said the sanctions were doubled by targeting Myanmar Economic Holdings, a company he chairs and which controls numerous subsidiaries.

Britain also sanctioned a company owned by his son and daughter for being involved in financing operations for the Rohingya people condemned for genocide.

