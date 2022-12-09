US House of Representatives Passes LGBTQ Marriage Protections | LGBTQ News





The U.S. House of Representatives voted once again to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.

An earlier version of the bill first passed the House in July, in a surprise bipartisan vote that brought together 47 Republicans with the Democratic majority for an overall vote of 267 to 157.

Thursday’s vote also saw bipartisan support. The Respect for Marriage Act passed 258 to 169, with 39 Republicans joining a unanimous Democratic front.

The bill is now heading to Democratic President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. The vote comes as Democrats are set to lose their majority in the House, following November’s midterm elections.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a landmark law that would prevent states from denying out-of-state marriages based on gender, race, ethnicity, or national origin. It also repeals and replaces existing federal law that defines marriage as between persons of the opposite sex.

These laws are already unenforceable, following Supreme Court decisions like Obergefell v Hodges in 2015, which guaranteed the right of same-sex couples to marry.

But House Democrats advanced the Respect for Marriage Act last summer following the Supreme Court’s controversial decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. The decision overturned nearly half a century of legal precedent in denying federal abortion rights in the United States, giving states the power to regulate access to reproductive rights.

An opinion in that case written by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the Supreme Court should re-examine all of the Court’s substantive due process precedents, naming the Obergefell decision among them.

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is expected to take the top Democratic seat in the House in January, took aim at Justice Thomas and the conservative-leaning Supreme Court in his remarks ahead of Thursday’s vote.

Citing the Declaration of Independence We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal Jeffries pointed out that this ideal has not been applied to everyone in the same way throughout history.

This certainly did not apply to the LGBTQ community. But through a process of constitutional amendment, ratification, court ruling and legislation, those words have increasingly come to life as we journey toward a more perfect union, Jeffries said.

This is the work that is being done today with the Respect for Marriage Act, particularly because of a radical, right-wing, reckless and regressive majority in the Supreme Court that threatens the freedom and equality of marriage.

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, meanwhile, dismissed Democrats’ concerns that Supreme Court precedents like Obergefell and Loving v Virginia that upheld interracial marriage in 1967 could be overturned.

Democrats cited this non-existent threat, based on a line in Judge Thomass’ agreement in Dobbs. And they misunderstand or deliberately misrepresent what Judge Thomas wrote, he told the House.

House Republicans have also spoken out to denounce the Honoring Marriage Act as an assault on religious freedom. Virginia Rep. Bob Good said he strongly opposed the bill, calling it disrespectful.

The fact is that traditional biblical marriage is the foundation of a strong society and a strong culture. I repeat: almost everything that afflicts our society is a failure to follow God’s purpose for marriage, morality and the family, Good said.

He warned that the bill would ensure that the most liberal state marriage laws, no matter how radical in the future, think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever should be legally recognized in all states.

The Respect for Marriage Act explicitly prohibits polygamy. It also includes a number of Republican amendments to recognize and protect religious freedom, including language to ensure its content is not used to target or deny government benefits, like tax-exempt status, based on of religious beliefs.

After adding safeguards to ensure religious organizations could not be sued under its wording, the Respect for Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support in November, with a vote of 61. against 36.

Senator Tammy Baldwin speaks after the bipartisan passage of the Honoring Marriage Act in the Senate on November 29, 2022 [Sarah Silbiger/Reuters]

Several prominent religious organizations have also declared their support for the bill, including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), also known as the Mormon Church.

In November, he issued a press release saying the church was grateful for the continued efforts of those working to ensure respectful marriage law includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters.

New York Democrat Jerry Nadler, who sponsored the Respect for Marriage Act, underscored this point Thursday, telling the House that, contrary to fears expressed about religious freedom, nearly every religious group in the United States has approved this bill.

The Respect for Marriage Act has a limited mandate. It would not codify the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision. If the Supreme Court ever overturns its rulings allowing same-sex and interracial marriage, the bill would not prevent states from blocking such unions.

But the law would repeal laws like the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which limited the definition of marriage to one man and one woman for the purposes of federal recognition and benefits. It also prohibits states from dismissing the validity of marriages performed in other states based on factors such as race, gender, and ethnicity.

In her remarks ahead of Thursday’s vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted the Respect for Marriage Act as a bulwark against right-wing extremists.

Since the monstrous Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, right-wing forces have set their sights on this basic personal freedom, Pelosi said, citing her work on behalf of marriage equality.

Today, we will enshrine marriage equality in federal law now and for generations.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments from a Colorado website designer seeking an exemption from the state’s anti-discrimination law, on the grounds that she would otherwise be forced to provide services for same-sex marriages, in violation of his religious freedom. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/8/us-house-of-representatives-passes-lgbtq-marriage-protections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos