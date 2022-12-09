Brittney Griner returns to the United States after her release from Russia





Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday after being released in a high-profile prisoner exchange after nearly 10 months in Russian custody.

Griner was seen stepping off a plane that landed Friday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

US officials said on Thursday she would be offered specialist medical services and counseling upon her return, but declined to go into specifics, citing confidentiality concerns.

Griner had been detained in Russia for almost 10 months. She was traded for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday.

The exchange, carried out at a time of heightened tensions over the invasion of Ukraine, achieved a priority goal for President Joe Biden but came at a high cost and left behind Paul Whelan, an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

In remarks from the White House on Thursday, Biden, who had spoken to Griner on the phone, said the “last few months have been hell for Brittney” but that she was in good spirits.

“It’s a day we’ve been working on for a long time,” Biden said. “We never stopped pushing for his release. It took painstaking and intense negotiations, and I want to thank all of the hardworking officials in my administration who worked tirelessly to secure his release.”

Cherelle Griner also spoke at the White House and thanked a number of people who helped secure his wife’s release.

“Today my family is whole, but as you all know, there are so many other families that aren’t whole,” Cherelle Griner said. “BG and I will remain committed to bringing every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today as we celebrate BG’s return home.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the prisoner exchange on Friday, saying more U.S.-Russian exchanges were possible.

Asked about the possibility of exchanging other prisoners, Putin replied that “everything is possible”, noting that “compromises have been found” to authorize the exchange of Griner for Bout on Thursday.

“We do not refuse to continue this work in the future,” Putin said.

Griner was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow in February when customs officers found vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July but was still tried, because admitting guilt in the Russian justice system does not automatically end a case. She had been sentenced to nine years and was transferred to a penal colony in November.

She admitted in court that she had the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and that their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing.

The US State Department had said Griner was “wrongfully detained” – a charge Russia has firmly denied.

By freeing Bout, the United States freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel who the Justice Department described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States in 2010.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons that US officials said were to be used against Americans.

Whelan, a corporate security official from Michigan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the US government have deemed baseless.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

