Inside Housing – Insight – UK Housing Awards 2022 – Winners
Waqar AhmedGroup Finance Director, L&Q
Peter Apps Deputy General Manager, Inside Housing
Caroline BakerCushman & Wakefield’s North West Regional Managing Partner
Angelique BantonHead of Housing Services (South London and South East), Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing
Monica Barnes MBER Resident Ambassador, Optivo
Jacqui BatesonHACT Executive Director
Ursula BennionCEO, Trent & Dove Housing
Molly Bishop Strategic Lead for Homelessness and Rough Sleep, Greater Manchester Combined Authority
Yvonne CastleCEO,Johnnie Johnson Housing
Callum ChomczukNational Director, Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland
Ewan CochraneHead of Development Finance, Homes England
Gabriel Codjoe Home Director, Network Homes
Alison Dean, Executive Director, People, Culture and Business Improvement, Great Places Housing Group
Sasha DeepwellCEO, Irwell Valley Homes
Julie DoyleCEO, Longhurst Group
Rommel Faytaren Commercial Services Director, Optivo
Chloe Fletcher Policy Director, ALMO National Coalition
Alexandra Gibson Chartered Institute of Housing Policy and Practice Director
Emma Gilbank Sustainability and Climate Change Manager, Connect Housing
Tracy HarrisonCEO, Northern Housing Consortium
Lann HearneCEO, Livv Housing Group
Kelly Henderson, Managing Director, Addressing Domestic Violence
Martin HilditchEditor, Inside Housing
Mushtaq KhanCEO, Housing Diversity Network
Grainia LongCEO, Northern Ireland Housing Executive
Fabian McLaughlanHead of Professional Services, Stonewater
Bruce MooreCEO, Housing 21
Gary MoretonWHG Chairman
Anna Munroe People and Culture Graduate, Yorkshire Housing
Cath Murray-HowardChief Operating Officer, Torus
Chad NdebeleMSc Analyst, Homes England
Charlie NormanCEO, Mosscare St Vincents
Hakeem Osinaike Housing Director, London Borough of Brent
Lara OyedelePresident, Chartered Institute of Housing
Yogeta Partridge Director, RESAM Consulting
Jeremy PorteusCEO, Home Learning and Improvement Network
James Prestwich Director of Policy and External Affairs, Chartered Institute of Housing
Deborah ReidHomeless Project Manager, Northern Ireland Housing Executive
Emma Richman Director of Operations, Peaks & Plains Housing Trust
Professor Peter Roberts Chair Northern Ireland Housing Executive
Darren Rodwell CouncilorLondon Councils Vice-Chair
Jack Simpson Jewelery Editor (News and Research), Inside Housing
Harry Swales Chief Investment Officer, Homes England
Dr Lgia Teixeira Founding CEO, Center for Homelessness Impact
Debbie Trust-Dickinson Chief Operations and Innovation Officer, Halton Housing
Nigel WilsonCEO, Gentoo Group
