Inside Housing – Insight – UK Housing Awards 2022 – Winners

Waqar AhmedGroup Finance Director, L&Q

Peter Apps Deputy General Manager, Inside Housing

Caroline BakerCushman & Wakefield’s North West Regional Managing Partner

Angelique BantonHead of Housing Services (South London and South East), Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing

Monica Barnes MBER Resident Ambassador, Optivo

Jacqui BatesonHACT Executive Director

Ursula BennionCEO, Trent & Dove Housing

Molly Bishop Strategic Lead for Homelessness and Rough Sleep, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Yvonne CastleCEO,Johnnie Johnson Housing

Callum ChomczukNational Director, Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland

Ewan CochraneHead of Development Finance, Homes England

Gabriel Codjoe Home Director, Network Homes

Alison Dean, Executive Director, People, Culture and Business Improvement, Great Places Housing Group

Sasha DeepwellCEO, Irwell Valley Homes

Julie DoyleCEO, Longhurst Group

Rommel Faytaren Commercial Services Director, Optivo

Chloe Fletcher Policy Director, ALMO National Coalition

Alexandra Gibson Chartered Institute of Housing Policy and Practice Director

Emma Gilbank Sustainability and Climate Change Manager, Connect Housing

Tracy HarrisonCEO, Northern Housing Consortium

Lann HearneCEO, Livv Housing Group

Kelly Henderson, Managing Director, Addressing Domestic Violence

Martin HilditchEditor, Inside Housing

Mushtaq KhanCEO, Housing Diversity Network

Grainia LongCEO, Northern Ireland Housing Executive

Fabian McLaughlanHead of Professional Services, Stonewater

Bruce MooreCEO, Housing 21

Gary MoretonWHG Chairman

Anna Munroe People and Culture Graduate, Yorkshire Housing

Cath Murray-HowardChief Operating Officer, Torus

Chad NdebeleMSc Analyst, Homes England

Charlie NormanCEO, Mosscare St Vincents

Hakeem Osinaike Housing Director, London Borough of Brent

Lara OyedelePresident, Chartered Institute of Housing

Yogeta Partridge Director, RESAM Consulting

Jeremy PorteusCEO, Home Learning and Improvement Network

James Prestwich Director of Policy and External Affairs, Chartered Institute of Housing

Deborah ReidHomeless Project Manager, Northern Ireland Housing Executive

Emma Richman Director of Operations, Peaks & Plains Housing Trust

Professor Peter Roberts Chair Northern Ireland Housing Executive

Darren Rodwell CouncilorLondon Councils Vice-Chair

Jack Simpson Jewelery Editor (News and Research), Inside Housing

Harry Swales Chief Investment Officer, Homes England

Dr Lgia Teixeira Founding CEO, Center for Homelessness Impact

Debbie Trust-Dickinson Chief Operations and Innovation Officer, Halton Housing

Nigel WilsonCEO, Gentoo Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehousing.co.uk/insight/insight/uk-housing-awards-2022–the-winners-79360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos