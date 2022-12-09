Brittney Griner returns to US after Russian prisoner swap





SAN ANTONIO (AP) Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the detention of basketball stars in Russia made her the most high-profile American imprisoned abroad and unleashed a political storm.

Griners’ status as an openly gay black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball, and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community have heightened her concerns and drawn considerable attention to the case. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia after his arrest further complicated matters.

The deal that saw Griner traded for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout achieved a major goal for President Joe Biden. But the United States has failed to secure the freedom of another American, Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned for nearly four years.

Asked about the possibility of more such exchanges, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that anything was possible, noting that compromises had been reached to pave the way for Thursday’s exchange.

Bidens’ authorization to release Bout, the Russian criminal once dubbed the Merchant of Death, underscored the heightened urgency his administration faced to bring Griner home, especially after his recent criminal case was resolved for drug trafficking and its subsequent transfer to a penal colony.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and professional basketball star Phoenix Mercury, was seen stepping off a plane that landed Friday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

So happy to have Brittney back on American soil. Welcome to BG! tweeted Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostage affairs.

The WNBA star, who also played professional basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil . The US State Department has declared Griner wrongfully detained, a charge Russia has firmly denied.

Griner pleaded guilty in July, but was tried anyway, because admitting guilt in the Russian justice system does not automatically end a case. She was sentenced to nine years.

She admitted in court that she had cans of cannabis oil, but said she had no criminal intent and had accidentally packed them. His defense team presented written statements that he was prescribed cannabis to treat the pain.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday’s swap, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that the swap took place in Abu Dhabi and that Bout was flown home.

Biden spoke by phone with Griner. US officials said she would be offered specialist medical services and advice.

By freeing Bout, the United States freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel who the Justice Department described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States in 2010.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence for conspiring to sell tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons that US officials said were to be used against Americans.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/biden-brittney-griner-sports-government-and-politics-54de0cc371615a7165053a76eff17380 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos