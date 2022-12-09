London leads the way in rent growth across the UK amidst a cost-of-living crisis.





London rents have soared 17% or 273% per month over the past year. Photo: Getty

London leads the way as massive rent increases hit the UK, exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis fueled by rising inflation, rising energy bills and food shortages.

According to Zoopla’s latest rental market report, rents are growing the fastest in the UK’s largest cities, and single-earner unaffordability has reached its highest level in the past decade.

Across the UK, rents now account for 35% of the average income of a single earner, according to the report.

Over the past year, London rents have soared by 17% or 273% per month.

Price increases were seen in other big cities including Manchester (15.6%), Birmingham (12.3%), Glasgow (14.1%), Bristol (12.9%) and Sheffield (2.4%).

The average rent for new apartments reached 1,078 per month, up 117 per month from last year.

Current rental growth is 12% per year. This is twice the rate of revenue growth, which is 6% per year.

Zoopla Director Richard Donnell said: Chronic supply shortages are behind the rapid rise in rents that are increasingly unaffordable for the country’s renters, especially single-person households and low-income households. Also, many are staying in place to avoid the worst rent increases.

Tenants must adopt a variety of strategies to deal with rising rents. While some renters are considering sharing properties to cover rental costs, they’ve seen a sharp increase in demand for one- and two-bedroom apartments. Others may now need to stay home with parents or relatives for a longer period until they can pay rent privately.

A significant increase in investment in this sector will ease the pressure on affordability and promote consumer choice. In the short term, we expect rent increases to decline to 5% in 2023 due to higher rent burdens.

Rents are showing no signs of slowing despite cost-of-living pressures.

A Zoopla report found that there is a chronic imbalance between supply and demand for rental properties, with rental housing supply in the UK down 38 per cent compared to the five-year average and 4 per cent compared to last November.

In contrast, rental inquiries per branch of a real estate agency increased by 46% compared to the five-year average.

Rising mortgage rates, which limit first-time buyers’ access to home ownership, have been identified as a major factor in boosting rental demand.

Michael Cook, Group Managing Director, Leaders Romans Group (PRS), said:

“Gaps in the supply of rental properties make properties more desirable and create distinct demand in the market.

“The race to rent high-quality apartments, for example, reflects greater volatility in the mortgage market and will certainly continue as we navigate through the recession.

The Zoopla report predicts market conditions in 2023 and says that if the rent upward trend continues, the average share of income needed to pay rent will be higher by 37%.

