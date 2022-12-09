Gold Rises as Fed Slowdown Hopes Offset Firm Yields and Dollar





Gold jewelry in a store ahead of the Diwali festival in New Delhi, India, Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Anindito Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gold prices rose on Friday despite a slight rise in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors took comfort in the prospect of a slower rate hike from the Federal Reserve going forward.

Spot gold was last up 0.51% at $1,798.37 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.49% to $1,810.20

“The market seems to be focused on a light at the end of the tunnel, a point at which the Fed has finished raising interest rates and based on this we have seen broad support for gold,” David Meger said. , director of metal trading. at High Ridge Future.

A rate hike of 50 basis points is expected to be announced by the Fed at its final meeting of 2022 scheduled for December 13-14.

Rate hikes to fight soaring inflation increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-return bullion.

How long this positive sentiment towards gold lasts will depend on how much the U.S. central bank raises its benchmark rate and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s rhetoric at the press conference, Rupert Rowling said, analyst at Kinesis Money, in a note.

However, data showed that US producer prices rose more than expected in November, adding to market uncertainty over the Fed’s policy outlook.

According to the data, the dollar rose 0.1%, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while 10-year Treasury yields also rose.

The focus now is on US Consumer Price Index data, due on December 13.

“If the CPI is hot, you might see a strong argument for the Fed to hike rates by a straight half point before they stop, which might suggest that gold might return some of the gains it has made over the past month,” Edward Moya, principal analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

