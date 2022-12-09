Britain, Japan and Italy agree to joint production of high-tech fighter jets





Britain, Japan and Italy commit to co-create one of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft by 2035 in a first-ever trilateral military program aimed at expanding defensive capabilities to meet growing security threats from China and Russia. Agreed.

The Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) is being developed concurrently with a competing Franco-German-Spanish project that has been plagued by political and industrial tensions between the partners.

Under an agreement reached on Friday, Britain and Italy will merge their existing Future Combat Air program, called Tempest, with Japan’s own FX project. The three countries share development costs estimated at tens of billions of dollars, but the final decision on exact contributions will depend on a joint assessment of costs and national budgets.

The three heads of state said in a joint statement that by working together in the spirit of equal partnership, we are sharing the costs and benefits of investments in manpower and technology. Importantly, this program will support the sovereign capabilities of all three countries to design, deliver and upgrade state-of-the-art combat aviation capabilities well into the future.

The deal, which took years of negotiations, marks an unprecedented start for Japan. While historically working exclusively with US partners for large military equipment, it has sought deeper security ties with various allies to prepare for a possible war with China over Taiwan.

The jet is also part of Japan’s growing defense ambitions, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this week that the government plans to allocate 43 trillion won ($315 billion) in its five-year defense budget, up 57 percent from the previous period. .

Those with first-hand knowledge of the discussions said Japan’s decision to cooperate with the United Kingdom and Italy meant that the domestic defense sector’s ability to develop modern military equipment and weaponry would be limited to the United States, which tends to monopolize cutting-edge technology entirely.

Defense officials said Japan chose Britain and Italy as partners because the US did not have the same timeline to develop its next fighter jet, and Japan would continue to work closely with the US.

The United States, along with like-minded allies and partners, supports Japan’s security and defense cooperation, the Pentagon said in a joint statement with the Japanese Ministry of Defense.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday hailed Britain’s cooperation with Italy and Japan as evidence that security in the Europe-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inextricably linked.

The UK has been seeking to strengthen its ties with the Pacific region, particularly in relation to the so-called Aukus initiative, in which London, Washington and Canberra have agreed to collaborate on nuclear-powered submarine technology.

But Britain’s Foreign Policy and Defense Doctrine, known as The Integral Review and published in 2021, is being rewritten by Downing Street to reflect the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The original thesis was billed as Britain tilting toward the Pacific, but the Ukraine conflict is likely to see the revised thesis indicate a pivot back to Europe. The UK has committed $2 billion to the Tempest program, which is key to maintaining Britain’s sovereign combat aviation skills and jobs after the Eurofighter Typhoon is retired over the first four years.

The new program will be led by national defense champions such as BAE Systems in the UK, Leonardo in Italy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan. The three companies are already collaborating in several important areas, including propulsion and radar technology.

The three countries now have advanced sensors, advanced weapons and [an] Innovative data system with the goal of starting the development phase in 2024.

Britain and Japan both said the door was open for others to join the program.

It is not yet clear whether Sweden, which has been marginal from 2019, wants to deepen its participation.

