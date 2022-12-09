Brittney Griner arrives in the United States after being released from Russian prison





Brittney Griner is back on American soil.

Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner swap for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months in custody, Griner said landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6 a.m. Friday, NBC News reported.

Footage shows Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after arriving wearing a beanie and winter coat.

“So happy to have Brittney back on American soil,” tweeted US Presidential Special Envoy Roger Carstens shortly after. “Welcome to the BG house!”

Brittney Griner, arrives in San Antonio, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug trafficking, was released on Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, CBS News reported, citing a US official .

The Griner-Bout swap deal was recently negotiated with Moscow and received final approval from Biden last Thursday, five former U.S. officials told the outlet. Paul Whelan, another American who remains imprisoned in Russia, was not included in the exchange, CNN said.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

After news of Griner’s release became public, Biden, 80, tweeted: “A few moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on the way home,” alongside photographs of himself, Vice President Kamala Harris and Griner’s wife, Cherelle.

Griner had already been sentenced to nine years in prison on August 10, just below the maximum allowable sentence of 10 years. Griner’s attorneys said at the time, in a statement shared with PEOPLE, that the verdict was “absolutely unreasonable” and said they would “definitely appeal.”

A day before Griner landed in the United States, Biden also delivered remarks from the White House about the athlete’s release.

“Good morning friends, and it’s a good morning,” began Biden, who was standing in front of Harris, 58, and Cherelle. “Moments ago, standing with his wife Cherelle in the Oval Office, I spoke with Brittney Griner. She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home from months of unjust detention in Russia, detained in intolerable circumstances.”

Cherelle also spoke at the press conference, saying: “Over the past nine months you have all been aware of one of the darkest times of my life, and so today I stand Just standing here overwhelmed with emotion, but the most important emotion I have in this moment is sincere gratitude to President Biden and his entire administration.”

Noting how Biden previously mentioned that bringing back a U.S. citizen from overseas detention “isn’t easy,” Cherelle continued, “there were so many hands involved, and so I’d like to take a moment to n to mention just a few.”

Cherelle then added, “Today my family is whole, but as you all know, there are so many other families that aren’t whole.” She then also mentioned Paul Whelan, another American who remains imprisoned in Russia and who was not included in the Griner-centric exchange.

“Thank you all for your support, and today is just a happy day for me and my family, so I’m going to smile now,” Cherelle added. “Thanks.”

