The Killers Announce 2023 UK & Ireland Performances





The Killers are set to return to the UK and Ireland next year. photo: press

Brandon Flowers and co will return to the UK and Ireland next year with their first ever Edinburgh show.

The Killers have announced a return to this side of the pond with dates in the UK and Ireland in 2023.

Brandon Flowers toured the country in 2022 and now we’re heading back for another year. Their first ever show in Edinburgh and their first headline performance at Reading & Leeds in 2023.

Get details on The Killers’ 2023 tour dates and find out how to buy tickets.

Read More: The Killers, Sam Fender, Foals, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons & Lewis Capaldi for Reading & Leeds 2023

Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers had this to say about the headlining performance at Reading & Leeds 2023: “See you at the top.”

What are the dates for The Killers 2023 UK and Ireland? , Ireland

Read more: The Killers explores how beautiful life can be with The Lathums’ Alex Moore.

When will The Killers’ 2023 date go on sale?

Reading & Leeds 2023 tickets go on general sale Monday. The existing Barclaycard and Three Customer pre-sale begins at 9am on Friday, December 9th.

For more information, visit readingfestival.com/tickets and leedsfestival.com/tickets.

Tickets for The Killers’ Edinburgh show will go on sale at gigsinscotland.com from 9am on Monday 12th December.

Tickets for the Belfast show go on sale at ticketmaster.ie on Monday 12 December at 9am.

The 2023 date follows a massive sold-out stadium tour last summer that saw The Killers perform to 400,000 fans at the show, including two amazing nights at London’s Emirates Stadium.

Quiz: The Killers’ Mr. Do you know all the lyrics to Brightside?

