Snow and ice warnings as parts of the UK hit by minus 10 degree freeze

Britain woke to frigid temperatures after dropping to -8 degrees overnight as snow and ice advisories remained in place across the country.

Britons have been told to be careful not to slip on icy surfaces and untreated roads as the cold wave continues Friday morning.

Snow also disrupted travel in Scotland and issued separate weather alerts for the northern regions.

Colder weather is expected over the weekend, with temperatures expected to hover slightly above freezing on Saturday before plummeting again.

Ice warnings will run across the east and west coasts of England from Friday morning until noon. It also applies to Northern Ireland and southern Scotland, with separate snow and ice warnings in northern Scotland.

The National Weather Service has extended some weather warnings through Saturday, including for parts of the west of England. On Sunday, only Northern Scotland alerts remain.

Ice and snow warnings have been issued across the UK.

It comes as at least four people have died in car accidents across the UK and schools in Scotland have been forced to close as they face a cold snap.

The National Weather Service said temperatures of around -8C and -9C were recorded in rural areas overnight from Thursday to Friday.

Meteorologist Luke Hall described temperatures as frigid on Friday morning and warned they could plummet again soon into the evening.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius, but it is likely to get colder, he said. However, inland areas may still experience some sunlight.

Edinburgh was one of those places in Scotland where it snowed.

Temperatures were expected to plummet again overnight from Friday to Saturday, with areas experiencing showers during the day risking ice formation.

Mr Hall said temperatures could drop to -8C to -9C in some areas on Saturday morning, and even -10C in parts of Scotland.

The Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist said it would struggle once again in the afternoon and hover around a few degrees below zero.

But it may only take a couple of hours for some areas to see temperatures above freezing before temperatures begin to drop again throughout the evening, he said.

Mr Hall warned that motorists may have difficulty navigating in some areas due to thick freezing fog.

UK is in the clutches of a cold snap

AA’s Sean Sidley said:

He added: We dealt with a record number of breakdowns yesterday, and today we expect to be around 16% above forecast, with breakdowns down over the weekend and then peaking again on Monday, at 15% above forecast.

A RAC breakdown spokesperson said on Friday: Low batteries and tire problems, particularly punctures, were the top causes of driver breakdowns.

Rather, I expected it to be busier today as many people, including students, take a day off to drive or do some Christmas shopping over the weekend. This is a picture that will lead to the weekend and next week as the cold wave continues.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert across the UK through Monday.

Fuel poverty charities have warned that people struggling to heat their homes due to unbelievably high prices are now facing dire consequences from the cold spell.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects cold to very cold weather from Sunday through early next week, with more winter showers mainly along the coast and possibly freezing fog in some areas.

