New Hide N Seek Mode Sneaks Among Us Today





Image: InnerSloth LLC

There were a lot of announcements during last night’s Game Awards (no Tears of the Kingdom trailer, but we’re totally okay with that) and even the masked Among Us team is chimed in to announce that a brand new game mode will be coming today (December 9)!

Hide and Seek mode will take the classic concept of sneaking behind your teammates’ backs to a whole new level, as the singular killer will instead sneak…in front of his teammates? Yes, it’s hide and seek but with a lot more murders.

There’s a lot more in the update besides the new game mode, including new cosmetics and the ability to pet your pets – you know, game-changing stuff. This is all described by the new trailer that @AmongUsGame shared on Twitter.

EMERGENCY MEETING

our official Hide and Seek mode is coming to all platforms very soon December 9, 2022

new surprises to survive from a bunch of new cosmetics and pet your pets!!

and more!! this is our biggest update this year!!

ok see you soon pic.twitter.com/DPfaJjtYc3

— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9

But wait! We couldn’t just move on from announcing “new cosmetics” without delving a little deeper into what precisely will happen. Expect some foul play from the bucket as Benoit Blanc of Knives Out (CSI KFC himself!) is added to the game as a new free skin on December 13. Listen, this might not be a collaboration that immediately came to mind, but hey, we guess it’s a good excuse to get ready for the Netflix release of The Glass Onion.

hide your murders!! a new free skin drop is coming!

Benoit Blanc from the movie Glass Onion: A @KnivesOut Mystery joins the team on December 13th pic.twitter.com/r9nzz86cop

— Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 9

The brand new Hide n Seek game mode is added starting today. Hide, seek, pet these animals.

What do you think of this latest update? Do it in the undetected comments to let us know!

