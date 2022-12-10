Britain, Italy and Japan to develop next-generation fighter | aerospace industry





Britain will work with Italy and Japan to develop next-generation fighter jets, Rishi Sunak announced.

The prime minister said the defense partnership would ensure Britain and its allies outsmart and outperform those who would do us harm.

Downing Street aims to have a jet called Britain’s Tempest take to the skies by 2035, serving as the successor to the Typhoon.

The goal is for planes developed under the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) to be enhanced with features including unmanned aerial vehicles, advanced sensors and state-of-the-art weaponry.

They are being developed in response to fears by military leaders that their air superiority is being threatened.

Sunak will begin the first major phase of the program during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Friday.

Before the visit, he said: Britain’s security today and for future generations will always be a matter of paramount importance to this Government. That’s why we must stay on the cutting edge of defense technology to outsmart and surpass those who would do us harm.

The international partnerships we announced today with Italy and Japan aim to achieve just that, and emphasize that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inextricably linked.

The next-generation fighter we design will protect us and our allies around the world by creating jobs and saving lives by leveraging the world’s unmatched defense industry strength.

Jets are expected to be able to fly faster than the speed of sound and have the ability to fire hypersonic weapons.

Working with allies will allow Britain to share costs, make it easier for the RAF to work with its closest partner, and the new Tempest will be compatible with other NATO partner jets.

Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: “This international partnership with Italy and Japan to create and design a next-generation fighter plane represents the best collaboration of state-of-the-art defense technology and expertise shared across our countries, and highly skilled around the world. offer jobs. Sectoral and long-term security for Britain and our allies.

The partnership merges the UK and Italy’s Future Combat Air Systems project with the Japanese FX program.

Ministers hope other countries can purchase GCAPs when the time is right.

US Defense Secretary John Healy said Labor supported the partnership.

Ministers should make it clear how this fits into the RAF’s broader plans for the future, including how to avoid delays in high-speed jet pilot training and the number of F-35 fighter jets to be purchased, he said.

The Unite union welcomed the partnership.

State Officer Rhys McCarthy said: This is an important international development and an important milestone in the passage of the Tempest fighter project from concept to liftoff.

The UK is one of the few countries with a sovereign capability to build sophisticated defensive aircraft. This is a testament to our highly skilled members, and maintaining and nurturing this capacity is essential.

Tempest fighters will not only play a key role in defending our country, but will also boost the UK economy by supporting tens of thousands of aerospace jobs across the UK from BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo, MBDA and across the supply chain of these companies. .

