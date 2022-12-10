Brittney Griner arrives in the United States after being released by Russia in a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout





Brittney Griner arrived in the United States early Friday, landing at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas.

The WNBA star, who was held for months in Russian prisons for drug trafficking, was released on Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, ending a ordeal that triggered intense high-level negotiations between Washington and Moscow to ensure his freedom.

Roger Carstens, the President’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, tweeted: “So happy to have Brittney back on American soil. Welcome home BG!”

As standard procedure for released American prisoners, Griner was to undergo a prompt medical evaluation.

American basketball star Brittney Griner is seen stepping off a plane after landing at Kelly Field in San Antonio on December 9, 2022, after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for a drug trafficker notorious weapons. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden announced Griner’s imminent return to the White House Thursday morning, saying, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”

“After months of unjust detention in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along,” Mr Biden said. “It’s a day we’ve been working on for a long time. We’ve never stopped pushing for his release.”

CBS News was first to report the exchange, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, citing a US official. Five former US officials told CBS News the deal was reached last Thursday.

The president said he spoke to Griner by phone from the Oval Office, where he was joined by Griner’s wife Cherelle, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In this image made from video provided by Russia’s Federal Security Service, WNBA star Brittney Griner sits on a plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be traded for Russian citizen Viktor Bout , December 9, 2022. /AP

Mr Biden said he was “glad to say Brittney is in good spirits”. He dismissed the “show trial in Russia” that landed her in prison and said “she did not ask for special treatment”.

To secure Griner’s release, the President ordered that Bout be released and returned to Russia. Mr. Biden signed the commutation order shortening Bout’s 25-year federal prison sentence.

Notably, the Griner for Bout exchange left retired American sailor Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Whelan has been detained in Russia for nearly four years. He was convicted on espionage charges that the United States said were bogus.

“We haven’t forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said Thursday, adding “we will never give up” to secure his release.

US officials told reporters it became clear in talks with the Russians that the prospect of securing the release of Griner and Whelan in exchange for Bout was a failure, with one official saying the US had ” the choice between bringing home one particular American – Brittney Griner – or bringing home none.”

Whelan told CNN in a phone call Thursday that he was happy Griner was free, but was “very disappointed that nothing was done to secure my release, especially since the fourth anniversary of my arrest is approaching”. This month marks the fourth anniversary of Whelan’s detention in Russia.

Griner, a 32-year-old star center for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was detained at a Russian airport in February and later pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of canisters of cannabis-derived oil in her luggage. Griner said she didn’t want to bring the cartridges with her when she traveled to the country to play in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA’s offseason.

After five months of stalled diplomacy and various permutations of potential swap deals — including an unprecedented offer from the United States last summer to return two prisoners to Russia for the two Americans — sources say the swap one for one has met over the past two weeks.

Whelan, who once worked as a company security guard, was in Moscow for a friend’s wedding when he was detained in a hotel in December 2018. Russian authorities later sentenced him to 16 years in prison for espionage – a charge denied by the United States and Whelan.

Bout, who was most recently held in a federal prison in Marion, Illinois, was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Agency in Thailand following an undercover operation in 2008. He was convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans and began his 25-year sentence ten years ago. .

Griner’s arrest coincided with the February start of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and all relations between the United States and the Kremlin have been complicated by this conflict. The United States said Griner and Whelan had been “wrongfully detained,” and officials suspected Russia was using American prisoners as leverage.

Griner’s return for Bout marks the Biden administration’s second prisoner exchange with Russia. In April, the United States traded Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian smuggler convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine, for Trevor Reed, a former US Marine imprisoned in Russia for nearly three years.

CBS News learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was in the works, but agreed to a request from the White House to hold the report because officials expressed serious concerns about the fragility of the deal while emerge.

Biden administration officials have warned that making details of the swap public in advance would almost certainly lead to Russia pulling out of the deal and potentially jeopardize Griner’s well-being.

Nancy Cordes, Ed O’Keefe, Sara Cook, Camilla Schick, Tucker Reals, Haley Ott, Melissa Quinn and Caitlin Yilek contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/brittney-griner-back-us-release-russia-prisoner-swap-viktor-bout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos