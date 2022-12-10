US Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema becomes independent | Political news





Arizonas Kyrsten Sinema, formerly one of the most conservative Democrats in the U.S. Senate, has left her former political party, declaring herself independent in a move that could rattle the narrow majority of Democrats in the chamber.

Sinema announced his decision on Friday, days after Democrat Raphael Warnock won a runoff in Georgia, cementing party control over the Senate in the upcoming Congress, which takes office early next month.

I registered as an Arizona independent, Sinema wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic newspaper. Like many Arizonans, I never quite fit into either national party.

It’s unclear how Sinemas’ change will affect the partisan makeup of the new Senate, where Democrats have a 51-49 majority. But after Warnock’s victory, the party can afford to lose a seat. In an equally divided Senate, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris would serve as the tiebreaker.

Sinema, 46, told Politico his decision would not change the structure of the Senate. She said she would not caucus with Republicans, but would also no longer attend Democratic caucus meetings. The outlet quoted the senator as saying she expects to keep her committee assignments through the Democratic Party.

As a natural extension of my service since first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing number of Arizonans who reject partisan politics by declaring my independence from Washington’s broken partisan system and officially registering as a Arizona Independent. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jUQHAeuxym

Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

The White House on Friday hailed Sinema as a key partner, citing his work to pass major legislation backed by President Joe Biden, including the bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Cut Inflation Act.

We understand that her decision to register as an independent in Arizona does not change the new Democratic majority control of the Senate, and we have every reason to expect that we will continue to work successfully with her, said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

In The Arizona Republic article, Sinema criticized what she described as polarization, with Democratic and Republican leaders being pulled to the sidelines. But, she says, Americans are more united than national parties would have us believe.

Still, she has pledged to uphold some key policy priorities for Democrats, including protecting reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

Sinema will be the third independent in the Senate, alongside Bernie Sanders and Angus Kings. But the latter two are indeed Democrats. They caucus with the party and are reliable votes for Democratic-led legislation.

In the current 50-50 Senate split, Sinema and fellow conservative Democrat Joe Manchin wielded enormous influence, using their votes to reshape Bidens’ agenda.

As Sinemas supporters praise her ability to work with Republicans across the aisle and rise above partisanship, left-leaning Democrats chastised her for refusing to support goals more ambitious policies.

Last year, the senator drew the ire of progressives when she helped lobby to include a minimum wage increase in a pandemic relief bill. She voted with a thumbs-down gesture on the Senate floor, a move left-wing activists saw as callous disregard for working people.

Sinema is serving her first term in the Senate after being elected Democrat in 2018. Her victory marked a political shift in Arizona from a conservative stronghold to a swing state.

Although she became one of the most conservative and business-friendly Democrats on Capitol Hill, during her early years in politics, Sinema was a Green Party activist who championed progressive causes.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Democratic Party censured her for voting against the filibuster amendment, a Senate procedure that allows the minority to veto major legislation by demanding a 60-vote threshold for passing bills.

At that time, Democrats were seeking to advance a voting rights bill in Congress.

Sinema will be re-elected in 2024. It is unclear whether she will run again. But not identifying as a Democrat would make her immune to a primary challenge from the left.

If she runs as an independent and both major parties field candidates, it would spark a tumultuous race in a state that could become key to controlling the Senate in a presidential election year.

In his interview with Politico, Sinema ruled out running for president.

