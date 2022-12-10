Santander UK fined $108 million for failing to prevent money laundering





Santander UK has become the latest bank to be slapped with hefty fines from national financial regulators for its anti-money laundering failures.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Friday it had fined the Spanish bank’s UK division $107.8 million for failing to properly manage its systems, affecting the way it treats 560,000 business customers.

It is the largest fine Santander UK has received from the FCA and one of the regulator’s largest anti-money laundering penalties.

Regulators found that between 2012 and 2017, the banking system was unable to properly validate business information provided by customers.

Mark Steward, FCA’s Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, said poor management of Santander’s anti-money laundering system and inadequate attempts to address the problem created a long-term and serious risk of money laundering and financial crimes.

This is the latest sign that UK regulators are holding banks accountable for their failure to stem the flow of dirty money.

The FCA has previously taken action against three other UK lenders over lax anti-money laundering procedures.

In December 2021, it fined HSBC $64 million and reprimanded the bank for serious weaknesses in its anti-money laundering controls over an eight-year period.

In 2019, FCA fined Standard Chartered $102 million after an investigation into the bank found significant flaws that put Standard Chartered at risk of violating sanctions.

FCA’s investigation into NatWest resulted in a London court awarding the bank 264.7 million after pleading guilty to failing to prevent a 365 million money laundering scheme involving 700,000 people’s funds being transported through a shopping center in black barrels. dollars in fines.

The largest anti-money laundering fine from the regulator was paid to Deutsche Bank in 2017 after $10 billion was transferred to offshore bank accounts in Russia in 2017. [was] Alludes to financial crime. German lenders fined $163 million.

Regulators pointed to one case involving the account of a client of a small translation business in Santander, UK. The company expected deposits of $5,000 per month, but received millions of dollars in deposits within six months and quickly moved the money elsewhere.

The bank’s anti-money laundering team identified suspicious activity in March 2014, but did not act on the request for an additional 18 months.

As a result, customers continued to receive and transfer millions of pounds through their accounts, FCA said.

In another instance, 298 million accounts passed before being closed after banks failed to respond to red flags raised about questionable accounts.

Santander UK CEO Mike Regnier said:

We took action once AML issues were identified, but we admit that the AML framework should have been more robust at the time. Since then, we have made significant changes to address this problem by overhauling our financial crime technology, systems and processes.

Santander UK was fined $154 million but received a 30% discount because they agreed to a settlement rather than contest the FCA findings.

