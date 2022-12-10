Brittney Griner returns to US after Biden administrator’s controversial prisoner swap





American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in the United States, landing at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas early Friday morning.

Griner, who was released from Russian custody Thursday in a high-profile prisoner swap, landed around 3 a.m. local time.

She was then transferred to a medical facility.

WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives at Kelly Field in San Antonio on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 after being released in a prisoner exchange with Russia. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A plane carrying WNBA star Brittney Griner lands in San Antonio. (Reuters)

A plane carrying WNBA star Brittney Griner arrives in Texas on Dec. 9, 2022. (REUTERS)

Friday marks the first time Griner has set foot in the United States since being jailed by Russia 10 months ago. His freedom follows months of negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

Griner was freed in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, nicknamed the “merchant of death”.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said Thursday.

The president made the announcement from the White House accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

The deal was finalized after Russia showed it was unwilling to release US citizen Paul Whelan, a Navy and Iraq War veteran arrested by Russia in 2018 for allegedly carrying out labor intelligence, the White House said. Whelan was convicted in 2020.

“It was not a choice for us on which American to bring home. It was a choice between bringing an American or none,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

The exchange provoked backlash as Bout had previously been convicted of selling weapons used to kill Americans.

Cherelle Griner, wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks at the White House after President Biden announced his wife’s release from Russian custody on December 8, 2022 in Washington, DC (Chip Somodevilla /Getty Pictures)

“He was someone who conspired to sell AK-47s that he knew would have been used to kill American drug operatives. Law enforcement officials may not be happy with his release What’s the president’s message to them and to those who basically say it was a bad deal? a White House reporter asked Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre replied: “The president felt morally obligated to bring Brittney home. There was an opportunity to do it, and it was either Brittney or no one at all, and we’re not going to excuse it.”

Bout has already returned to Russia as Russian TV showed him stepping out of a plane onto a snowy tarmac in Moscow.

His mother and his wife were there to welcome him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

