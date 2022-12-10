Prime Minister warns unions not to interfere with UK economic recovery





Jeremy Hunt warned trade unions not to jeopardize Britain’s recovery, saying higher wage demands would hurt the fight against inflation and harm the workers they were trying to protect.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the UK prime minister did not deny that ministers had blocked a potential 10 per cent wage offer to railway workers over two years. Subsequent 8% offers were immediately rejected by the RMT union.

Speaking at the launch of the financial services reform package in Edinburgh, Hunt said he was bigger than many others about economic prospects, but that keeping inflation under control was key to recovering from the recession.

He said the independent Office for Budget and Responsibility thought inflation would fall to 3.7% in the first half of 2024, down from 11.1% in October.

But he warned that unions, especially in the public service sector, could be at risk of a dramatic drop in inflation unless unions ease wage demands.

The country is bracing for a winter of wage strikes, and Hunt said the Treasury Department and all government departments have agreed on the need to control wage increases.

If we make the wrong choice now, we won’t see 3.7% inflation in January or February 2024, which will turn from a one-time problem into a permanent one, Hunt said.

Because we trap high inflation, we have to be really careful not to agree to payment demands that run counter to the intended effect.

Ministers argue that higher salaries for public sector workers will cause inflation, but economists dispute it. They argue that public sector wage negotiations are unprecedented as wages in the private sector are already growing rapidly, and ministers must set wages at a level the public sector can employ and let the Bank of England manage inflation.

Royal Mail employees launched six more days of industrial action on Friday, followed by four more days of rail strikes next week. Airport border workers, NHS workers and civil servants also voted to strike as the UK faces its worst industrial unrest in 30 years. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised new tough laws limiting strikes in key public services.

Hunt spoke out announcing city deregulation to attract investment and support Britain’s recovery. He said a package of more than 30 reforms to financial services regulation would help make the UK a competitive, exciting and place to invest.

He argued that while the UK is expected to be in recession throughout 2023, falling inflation should help growth return to a fairly healthy level of 2-3 per cent per year.

He told the FT’s Global Boardroom webinar that he was more confident about the coming year financially than others. The UK’s economy is built on strength.

The Hunts Edinburgh Reforms launched in the Scottish capital were widely welcomed in the financial services sector, but Labor argued they represented a race to the bottom and would make the city more risky.

The prime minister rejected claims that he was increasing risk by diluting or scrapping rules such as bankers’ bonus caps and ring fencing of risky investment banks after the 2008 crash.

He added that while we should not forget the lessons of 2008, it makes perfect sense to make pragmatic changes so that the sector has nimble and balanced rules.

The prime minister hoped his financial reforms would free up billions of pounds currently held as buffer capital for investments in green technology and help Britain become Europe’s Silicon Valley.

But he did accept that the reform package, originally badged as Big Bang 2.0 by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, would be more modest than the first urban reforms of 1986 overseen by Tory Prime Minister Nigel Lawson.

It would be wrong to say it was on the same scale as Nigel Lawson did in 1986, but I think it is quite significant and shows that the UK is agile in an ever-changing world market, he said.

City executives applauded the government’s plan but warned that ministers must act quickly to implement the proposal or they risk losing out to financial centers in the EU and the US.

Additional reporting by Delphine Strauss

