Putin says Russia could embrace US concept of pre-emptive strike





MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as an American concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting that he has the weapons to get the job done, in a candid statement amid growing tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

“We’re just thinking. They haven’t been shy about talking about it openly over the past few years,” Putin said, referring to US politics, as he attended a summit in Kyrgyzstan of an economic alliance. dominated by Moscow of ex-Soviet nations.

For years, the Kremlin has expressed concern over US efforts to develop the so-called global conventional fast strike capability that envisions hitting an adversary’s strategic targets with conventional precision-guided weapons anywhere. around the world in an hour.

Speaking of a disarmament strike, perhaps it is worth thinking about adopting the ideas developed by our American counterparts, their ideas for ensuring their security, Putin said with a thin smile, noting that such a preemptive strike was intended to knock out command facilities.

He claimed Russia had already ordered hypersonic weapons capable of carrying out such a strike, while the United States had yet to deploy them. He also claimed that Russia now has cruise missiles that surpass their American counterparts.

While Putin seemed to be referring to conventional precision-guided weapons when talking about possibly emulating US strategy, he specifically noted that the US had not ruled out the first use of nuclear weapons.

If the potential adversary believes that he can use the theory of a preemptive strike and we don’t, that makes us think about the threats posed by such ideas in the defensive posture of other countries, he said. he declares.

In Washington, President Joe Biden’s advisers viewed Putin’s comments as slashing and another veiled warning that he might deploy a tactical nuclear weapon, according to a US official who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official noted that Russian military doctrine has long held that Moscow reserves the right to first use a nuclear weapon in response to large-scale military aggression.

John Erath, senior policy director at the Center for Arms Control and Nonproliferation, also viewed Putin’s statement as another attempt to increase the nuclear threat.

He’s not quite saying that they were going to launch nuclear weapons, but he wants the dialogue in the United States and Europe to be, The longer this war goes on, the greater the threat of nuclear weapons could be, ”said Erath.

Putin was asked at a Kremlin conference on Wednesday whether Russia could commit to forgoing a first strike and replied that such a commitment could prevent Russia from exploiting its nuclear arsenal even if it comes under nuclear attack. .

If he does not use it in any way the first, it means that he will not be the second to use it either, because the possibility of using it in the event of a nuclear strike on our territory will be severely limited, a he replied.

He expanded on that response on Friday, saying Russia’s nuclear doctrine is based on the concept of launch on warning, which envisions the use of nuclear weapons in the face of an imminent nuclear attack spotted by its early warning systems.

When the early warning system receives a signal about a missile attack, we launch hundreds of unstoppable missiles, he says smiling. Warheads of enemy missiles would inevitably reach the territory of the Russian Federation. But there would also be nothing left of the enemy, because it is impossible to intercept hundreds of missiles. And that, of course, is a deterrent.

Russian nuclear doctrine states that the country can use nuclear weapons if it suffers a nuclear strike or faces an attack with conventional weapons that threatens the very existence of the Russian state.

Since sending Russian troops to Ukraine in February, Putin has repeatedly said Moscow is ready to use all available means to protect its territory and has dismissed Western criticism of nuclear power.

I understand that since the nuclear weapons, the weapons of mass destruction appeared, all the people of all humanity are worried about what will happen to the planet and to all of us, he said.

Speaking Friday at US Strategic Command, which is responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Putin’s repeated threats were irresponsible.

As the Kremlin continues its cruel and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine, the whole world has watched Putin engage in deeply irresponsible nuclear attacks,” he said, referring to Putin’s prior nuclear threats without In response to his final remarks, the nuclear powers have a heavy responsibility to avoid provocative behavior, reduce the risk of proliferation and prevent escalation and nuclear war.

