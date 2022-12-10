UK Weather: Up to 4 Inches of Snow in South East England in Another Week in Arctic Blast | british news





An arctic blast could drop up to 4 inches of snow in London and southeast England as temperatures in Scotland drop to -15C.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a snowfall warning for southern and eastern England from 9am Sunday to 9am Monday, warning of widespread disruption with “a slight possibility” that rural communities could be cut off.

The warning, which lasts for 24 hours, says 2 to 5 cm of snow is quite wide, and up to 10 cm (4 inches) of snow is possible.

It was issued after the same warning in other parts of the country.

Image: Sunday Met Office Warning

“There is a risk that travel will be disrupted by a surge of snow across eastern and south-eastern England, especially on Monday morning,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Spokesperson Grahame Madge added: “The outlook for the UK is bleak, at least for the next seven days and it is likely that this situation will continue for much longer.”

Temperatures dropped to -9C (15F) overnight in Benson, South Oxfordshire, and Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said snow and clear skies could reach -15C (5F) in Scotland next week.

Check the latest 5-day forecast for your area here. How to manage in Artic blast? Submit your questions for live Q&A

‘I am very concerned about the bills at home’

The Grove Park Library is one of 12 warmly welcoming spaces Lewisham installed after the city council declared a cost-of-living emergency.

Cora Ma brings her two sons, Aidan, 7, and Noah, 4, to the library several times a week to save money on heating the house.

“The temperature has dropped by a degree or two lately,” she told Sky News. “We’ve been very, very careful. We’re very picky when we turn on the heating because we’re looking at energy monitors.

“We know we can come here two or three times a week if need be.”

The library is open during the day and welcomes locals looking for a warm place to conserve energy at home. There is a cafe inside where you can have a hot drink and even non-members can read a book during their stay.

“I’m pretty worried about the bills at home,” Cora told Sky News. “You have to think about when you’re doing a restaurant, when you’re heating a house,” she says.

“It’s really getting colder by the day. If it’s colder today, we need to heat the house, but we wear hats, scarves, blankets and socks all around. We have to think very carefully about where we spend our money.”

Lewisham Council said 61,000 people in the area are behind on their bills.

The Met Office has already issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of south west England.

In addition, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level 3 cold wave alert for the UK through Monday.

Health authorities advise vulnerable people to protect themselves by heating their homes to at least 18C, wearing layers of clothing and eating hot food.

The lowest income earners in England and Wales will receive a £25 cold weather subsidy as parts of the UK face a freeze.

Winter payments are made to eligible households where the average temperature is expected to be at or below 0C for 7 consecutive days.

Robinson said more winter showers by next week will bring freezing weather and conditions will drop below freezing.

Image: Castleside Viaduct in Durham on Friday

“Arctic air is now passing across us, bringing a winter hazard that could last for most of next week, but there should be plenty of sunlight,” she said.

“As in recent times, temperatures drop significantly below freezing at night, reaching -4C to -8C in clear skies and possibly -10C in some cold places.

“Where snow is mostly in Scotland, clear skies can bring lows close to -15C.

“And during the day, temperatures are generally cold, from 2C to 4C, but some areas are below freezing.

“A devastating freezing fog looks increasingly likely over the weekend, especially in the south.”

Image: Van in the snow at Castleside, Durham.

The Bureau of Meteorology has extended its yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland until 12pm on Sunday.

A yellow warning for ice was issued on Friday in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as icy surfaces in coastal and northern England, warning there could be some disruption.

Ice conditions along the coast of England and parts of Northern Ireland and Wales are expected to continue through Saturday.

The Forecaster’s meteorologist Alex Deakin said there was a chance of “significant” snowfall over parts of England and Wales next week, with weather models forecasting a low pressure system heading towards England earlier this week.

“Weather patterns don’t change much until Monday,” he added. “There’s still cold air, cold weather fronts, some frozen fog and some ice.”

