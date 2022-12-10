US immigration laws must be applied with discretion. It’s common sense | Robert Reich





Texas has sued the Biden administration for ordering immigration officials to prioritize undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes over deporting all undocumented immigrants.

Texas argues that federal immigration law requires the government to deport any undocumented immigrants. The Biden administration says it doesn’t have the resources to deport the country’s estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants, so it needs to prioritize.

The controversy reminds me of something that happened 30 years ago.

Child labor laws prohibit 14-year-olds from working after 7 p.m. on school nights. A few weeks before I became U.S. Secretary of Labor in 1992, a vigilant Labor Department investigator discovered that the Savannah Cardinals, a Class A farm team from the Atlanta Braves, had hired 14-year-old Tommy McCoy to be their batboy. On balmy evenings that stretched beyond sunset, Tommy would select each player’s favorite bat and proudly deliver it to him in the batting box. The next morning, Tommy went to school.

The investigator threatened the team with a heavy fine. The team did what they had to do: they fired little Tommy.

Tommy loved being a batboy. His parents were proud of their son. The team loved him. Fans loved him. For as long as anyone can remember, every Savannah kid had coveted the job. Tommy did well in school.

But now little Tommy had no job.

Well, you can imagine the fury. It seemed like the whole town of Savannah was up in arms. The Cardinals were hosting a Save Tommys Job Night rally, complete with balloons, buttons, signs and a petition signed by fans demanding Tommy be rehired.

ABC News was doing an article about the controversy, which is how I first heard about it. ABC wanted me to do an interview on camera that night, explaining why Tommy couldn’t be a batboy.

What should I do? ABC couldn’t wait to show America the stupidity of the government (and its new Secretary of Labor).

The chief inspectors of the labor departments, seated around a large round table in my office, didn’t want me to back down. After all, they said, the law was clear: children under 14 could not work after 7 p.m. on school nights. Moreover, child labor was a serious problem. Children were injured working long hours.

If you back down, you’ll look like you’re giving in to public opinion, one of the chief inspectors told me.

But, I asked, wasn’t it the public that was there to serve?

The Savannah team broke the law and it was our responsibility to uphold the law.

But who said the law should be enforced this way? I asked. Don’t we have some discretion in how we apply the law? We only have a limited number of inspectors. Shouldn’t we have priorities? I can understand hitting a building contractor who hires children to do roofs, but why are we attacking bats and girls?

They warned me that if I did not support the department’s investigators, the staff would be demoralized.

Good! If they get demoralized and stop enforcing the law in an absurd way, so much the better, I said.

They warned that if I backed down, the Department of Labor would lose credibility.

Well let’s lose even more credibility if we stick to this outrageous decision, I said.

They said we couldn’t do anything. The law was the law.

Absurd, I said. We can change the rules to make an exception for children at sporting events.

But that would invite all sorts of abuse, they argued. Vendors would exploit young children on school nights to sell peanuts and popcorn, stadiums would hire young children to clean locker rooms, parking lots would use children to raise money.

OK, I said, so we’re tightening the exemption and limiting it to batboys and batgirls.

I wasn’t going anywhere. In a few minutes, I should appear on World News Tonight and defend the indefensible.

Then it hit me, like a fastball slamming into my big head: I was secretary of labor. I could decide that for myself.

I’ve heard enough, I say, getting up.

I turned to my assistant, we were going to tell the Savannah team that they could keep Tommy. Well, change the rules to allow batboys and girls. Issue a press release now. Call the producers of World News Tonight and tell them I’ve decided to let Tommy keep his drumming job. Tell them our investigator was way off base!

But World News Tonight is already on the air! said my assistant.

Call them now!

I turned on the TV in the corner of my office. Peter Jennings was reading the news on his monitor. In a few moments, he says:

The United States Department of Labor ruled that a 14-year-old named Tommy McCoy could not serve as a batsman for the Atlanta Braves farm team in Savannah, Georgia. The decision caused outrage among fans. Here are more

As he handed it to ABC’s Atlanta correspondent, Jennings appeared to be smirking.

I was dead, politically.

I looked around the table at the detectives. Did they realize that in $7 million living rooms across America, people were now thinking how stupid can government be?

After two excruciating minutes in which ABC’s Atlanta correspondent detailed little Tommy’s story, he was back at Jennings:

But this story has a happy ending.

My heart skipped a beat.

The Labor Department reports that Tommy will get his job back. Labor Secretary Robert Reich ruled the department was out of place in invoking child labor regulations in these circumstances.

I was still alive, politically.

But the inspectors seated around my table were appalled.

I tried to explain to them exactly what the Biden administration is now trying to explain to the courts and Republicans in Congress.

Laws cannot be applied without setting priorities for their application. Inevitably, intentionally or not, law enforcement officials determine which cases deserve their attention and resources.

The authorities must therefore exercise common sense. Favor employers who hire young children and place them in dangerous jobs rather than, say, a farm crew who hires a child as a drummer.

Prioritize undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes over, say, a Dreamer who was brought to America as a baby and has been hard-working and law-abiding all his life.

